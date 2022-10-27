 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scoreboard: Women's NAIA wrestling coaches poll

NAIA Women's Wrestling 

Coaches Top 20 Poll

Top five teams: Campbellsville (Ky.) 183, Southern Oregon 179, Grand View (Iowa) 166, Menlo (Calif.) 164, Cumberlands (Ky.) 139. Others: 10, Providence.

Top-ranked and 

Providence ranked wrestlers

101: Esther Walker, Midland (Neb.). Others: 2, Ira Navarro, UP; 19, Erin Hikiji, UP. 

109: Peyton Prussin, Life (Ga.)

116: Ashley Gooman, Providence. Others: 7, Glory Konecny, Southern Oregon. 

123: Carolina Moreno, Southern Oregon.

130: Lexie Basham, Texas Wesleyan.

136: Adaugo Nwachukwu, Iowa Wesleyan. Others: 2, Paige Respicio, UP. 

143: Destiny Lyn, Oklahoma City. Others: T2, Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp, UP. 

155: Kenya Sloan, Campbellsville (Ky). Others: 3, Sadie Antoque, UP. 

170: Dymond Guilford, Cumberlands (Ky).

191: Kelani Corbett, Missouri Valley. 

