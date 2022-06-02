Sidney standout Aden Graves' busy wrestling offseason will lead to Providence

BILLINGS — A busy summer will lead to a first-time experience and likely an intense collegiate wrestling season for Sidney’s Aden Graves.

Graves, who captured his fourth Class A state wrestling championship in February at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, recently signed a letter of intent to wrestle for the University of Providence in Great Falls.

“I want to be a national champ because who doesn’t,” Graves told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “I also want to help the program become national champs. I think I can totally help them do that.”

Graves, the 38th member of the four-timers' club in Montana, won his state titles at 132, 145, 152 and 160 pounds. He is projected to wrestle at 157 pounds for the Argos, a member of the NAIA.

“I’m extremely excited. Aden is a great kid,” said UP coach Steve Komac. “Obviously with his accomplishments, he is an excellent wrestler. You don’t win four state titles not being an exceptional wrestler. You don’t place at national-level events without being exceptional as a wrestler.”

Graves finished this past year 57-2. He described his wrestling style as “calm, collected. Pretty calm and smooth.”

The Eagles’ standout joins a UP signing class that includes high school teammate Zander Burnison, Billings Senior’s Jalen Vladic, Chase Youso and Asher Kemppainen of Kalispell Flathead, and Miguel Ramos of Fairfield.

“This recruiting class is one of the better ones I’ve seen in the NAIA,” Graves said. “I’ve wrestled with all those guys and Zander Burnison is my teammate.”

Besides liking his fellow recruiting classmates and believing in his future Argos teammates, Graves said Komac was a drawing force to UP.

“Just being closer to home and being a little bit smaller and the coaches are absolutely great,” he said. “I have a good relationship with coach Komac and what he is doing is right. I trust him and his program.”

Sidney wrestlers are known to travel far and wide to see the best opposition and push themselves to the next level. Graves is no different and embraces that concept.

Komac feels that experience will translate to the college level.

“Fortunately, I got to see him wrestle this year more than ever before,” said Komac. “I was able to be in some similar places where he competed both in state and out of state. He is a great competitor and has a lot of athleticism and is very quick and explosive. He brings athleticism and extremely high mat awareness and knowledge of what is going on in the match.”

Graves said he’ll be fine-tuning his skills at a wrestling camp in Sidney next week and then will go to Minnesota for a camp before departing for the Disney Duals in Florida. He’ll attend “four or five” more wrestling camps this summer before leaving for Great Falls, he said.

All the work is about improving himself.

“I’m just excited and ready to get there and check in and get going,” Graves said of arriving at UP in August.

