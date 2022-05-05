 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A.J. Wagenmann's walk-off blast lifts MSU Billings to baseball sweep of Central Washington

  • 0

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings swept Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Central Washington on Thursday thanks to a walk-off home run in the second game by A.J. Wagenmann.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth, Wagenmann hit a solo homer to left-center field to give MSUB a 12-11 win. The Jackets forced extra innings when Cooper Dulich earned a bases-loaded walk to tie it 11-11.

The Yellowjackets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory in Game 1. Dulich and Mitch Winter each hit two-run doubles to give MSUB an early 5-1 advantage. 

Jackets starter Dylan Barkley got the victory, throwing six innings and allowing three earned runs while striking out eight and walking two.

MSUB's record is now 24-24 overall and 15-15 in the GNAC. The Yellowjackets will play CWU in a doubleheader again Friday beginning at noon at Dehler Park, the final games of the regular season. It will be MSUB's Senior Day.

