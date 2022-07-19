Aaron Champenoy named Montana State Billings interim head men’s soccer coach

BILLINGS — Aaron Champenoy was named the interim head coach of the Montana State Billings men’s soccer program on Tuesday.

Champenoy was the 2016 NAIA national coach of the year after leading Hastings College to a national title with a record of 24-0-1. Champenoy compiled a cumulative record of 43-3-2 during his two seasons in charge at Hastings from 2016-17.

Prior to his career at Hastings, Champenoy was tasked with starting the men’s soccer program at University of St. Thomas in Houston in the fall of 2007. Eight years later he had compiled a record of 82-61-11, won a pair of Red River Athletic Conference championships and was twice named the conference coach of the year.

Champenoy’s collegiate coaching career began at his alma mater in 2003, when he assumed the head coaching position at Bellevue University in Bellevue, Nebraska. In four seasons he compiled a record of 50-27-6.

In total, Champenoy owns a record of 175-91-19 (.647) in his 15 collective seasons as a head coach at the collegiate level.