Bradley Graves breaks own MSU Billings record in 110 hurdles

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Four MSU Billings track and field athletes earned top-three finishes, and Bradley Graves set a school record during the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships over the weekend.

The MSUB men tied with Saint Martin’s for seventh place; the Yellowjacket women placed ninth.

Graves, from Huntley Project High School, ran a school-record 14.64 in the 110-meter hurdle finals on Saturday, beating his own record from Friday’s preliminaries. It was also the ninth-fastest time in GNAC history.

Thrower Forrest Cross (Sundance, Wyoming) finished third in the shot put (47 feet, 10 ½ inches) to follow his discus win from Friday.

Kailee Stoppel of Billings West and Carson Jessop of Corvallis took third in Friday’s women’s and men’s steeplechase event, respectively, to earn all-conference honors.

