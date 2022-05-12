Carson Green, Dylan Barkley lead MSU Billings to first-round win at GNAC championships

MONMOUTH, Ore. — Carson Green connected on a seventh-inning home run, starter Dylan Barkley threw seven strong innings and Montana State Billings defeated Western Oregon 5-2 on Thursday at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball championships.

Green reached base on three of four plate appearances, including his eighth home run of the year, a solo shot, in the top of the seventh to extend MSUB’s advantage to 5-2. Barkley, a left-hander, allowed one earned run on six hits while striking out three to earn his sixth victory of the season.

The teams endured a nearly six-hour rain delay. Thursday’s game was initially scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and begin a slate of three tourney games. Instead, the MSUB-WWU game was the only tournament contest played on Thursday.

The Yellowjackets (26-25) will face top-seeded Northwest Nazarene on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Mountain time. The winner will earn a berth in the GNAC championship game.

By virtue of Thursday’s win, MSUB is guaranteed at least one game on the final day of the tournament on Saturday.

