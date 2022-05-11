 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cooper Dulich of MSU Billings named Great Northwest Athletic Conference freshman of the year

PORTLAND, Ore. — Shortstop Cooper Dulich was named Great Northwest Athletic Conference freshman of the year on Wednesday, becoming the first player from Montana State Billings to earn the award.

Dulich leads the team in hitting at .346 entering this week's GNAC baseball championships, while posting an OPS of .930 and an on-base percentage of .459. His 35 RBIs are second most on the team, and he has hit 13 doubles while stealing seven bases. Dulich also ranks fifth in the league with 104 defensive assists, and has turned 17 double plays.

Dulich is among three unanimous first-team All-GNAC selections for MSUB, joining double-play partner Tyler Godfrey and the league's home run leader, Mitch Winter.

The Yellowjackets (25-25) open the GNAC championships Thursday against Western Oregon in Monmouth, Oregon.

