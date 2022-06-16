Four in-state athletes sign to join Montana State Billings track, cross country programs

BILLINGS — Four in-state athletes have signed with the Montana State Billings cross country and track programs, coach Jonathan Woehl announced Thursday.

Shel Osborne of Laurel will compete in the throws for the Yellowjackets. Osborne won the Eastern A division shot put title as a senior this spring.

Wyatt May of Bozeman High will run for the MSUB cross country team. May was Bozeman’s No. 5 runner at the 2021 State AA cross country meet, and helped the Hawks place fourth as a team.

Benton Carlson of Billings Skyview is transferring to MSUB from Dawson Community College, where he was the team’s leader in the shot put and the javelin.

Cameron Bear, a 2021 Billings West grad, is transferring in from Montana State in Bozeman, where he spent a year as a student. In his only season of high school track for West, Bear was a varsity letterwinner in the sprints.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0