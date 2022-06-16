 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Four in-state athletes sign to join Montana State Billings track, cross country programs

  • 0

BILLINGS — Four in-state athletes have signed with the Montana State Billings cross country and track programs, coach Jonathan Woehl announced Thursday.

Shel Osborne of Laurel will compete in the throws for the Yellowjackets. Osborne won the Eastern A division shot put title as a senior this spring.

Wyatt May of Bozeman High will run for the MSUB cross country team. May was Bozeman’s No. 5 runner at the 2021 State AA cross country meet, and helped the Hawks place fourth as a team.

Benton Carlson of Billings Skyview is transferring to MSUB from Dawson Community College, where he was the team’s leader in the shot put and the javelin.

Cameron Bear, a 2021 Billings West grad, is transferring in from Montana State in Bozeman, where he spent a year as a student. In his only season of high school track for West, Bear was a varsity letterwinner in the sprints.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News