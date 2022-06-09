Midland College's Steven Richardson signs with MSUB men's basketball

BILLINGS — Steven Richardson, a 6-foot-5 forward from Midland College in Texas, has signed a letter of intent to join the men's basketball team at Montana State Billings for the 2022-23 season.

Richardson averaged 10.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game during his three years at Midland.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Richardson played an extra season at Midland. He will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Yellowjackets.

"Steve will give us good size and experience on the perimeter," MSUB head coach Mick Durham said in a school press release. "He played in one of the best JUCO leagues in the country and will come to us prepared to compete at our level."

At Midland, Richardson played for head coach Pat Rafferty, a former Eastern Montana College basketball player and coach, who was part of the EMC coaching staff from 1981-84.

