Montana State Billings baseball bows out at Great Northwest Athletic Conference tourney

MONMOUTH, Ore. — The Montana State Billings baseball team saw its season come to an end Saturday in a 7-2 loss to Western Oregon at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships.

WOU starter Parker Johnson threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on seven hits with three strikeouts and one walk to propel the second-seeded Wolves. No. 3 seed MSUB went 1-2 at the tournament and closed its season with a 26-27 overall record.

Spencer Weston's two-RBI single in the sixth broke a tie game and gave the Wolves a 4-2 lead. WOU added three more runs in the eighth.

Mitch Winter had an RBI single for MSUB in the first inning and Carson Green tied the game with a run-scoring hit in the second.

With the win, Western Oregon advanced to the championship game against top seed Northwest Nazarene later Saturday.

