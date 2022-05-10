 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Montana State Billings baseball opens conference tournament Thursday

  • 0

BILLINGS — The last time the Montana State Billings baseball team played in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championship in 2019, it hoisted the trophy and earned the program’s first-ever berth into the NCAA Division II West Region tournament.

After the 2020 championship was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and following a tough 2021 season, MSUB is back in the GNAC championships which start Thursday morning in Monmouth, Oregon. The No. 3 seeded Jackets face No. 2 Western Oregon at 11 a.m. and No. 1 Northwest Nazarene at 2 p.m.

The format for the three-team event is double-elimination, with the winning teams on Thursday advancing to the championship games on Friday. If all three teams remain after Thursday’s games, Northwest Nazarene will earn an automatic spot in the championship game.

The winner of the GNAC title earns a berth in the West Region championships next week.

The Yellowjackets finished the regular season with a record of 25-25 overall and went 16-16 in conference play.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News