Montana State Billings baseball splits Senior Day doubleheader with Central Washington

BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings baseball team closed the regular season by splitting a Great Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheader with Central Washington on Friday at Dehler Park.

The Wildcats scored 12 runs over the final two innings to rally for a 17-12 win in Game 1 before MSUB held on to take the series finale 9-8.

PJ Ausmus hit his first collegiate home run in the opener, while Hayden Foltz hit a two-run home run in the nightcap. Dominick Buso was 3 for 7 with two triples in the doubleheader, while Cooper Dulich went 4 for 6 with five RBIs.

MSUB finished the regular season at 25-25 overall and 18-18 in conference play to solidify the third and final spot in next week’s GNAC championships.

The Yellowjackets await their Game 1 opponent at the GNAC championships, which start Thursday at 11 a.m. Mountain time in Monmouth, Oregon. MSUB will face both Western Oregon and Northwest Nazarene on Day 1 of the tournament, with the seeding still to be determined based on WOU’s doubleheader against Saint Martin’s on Saturday.

