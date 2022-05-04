Montana State Billings' golf programs announce financial gift for facilities upgrade

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' Yellowjacket Athletic Association announced Wednesday a $25,000 gift from Billings sports goods store Scheels to support the completion of an indoor practice facility for the men's and women's golf teams. It is the largest single gift in golf program history.

The money raised will help continue the transformation of a limited use racquetball court in the physical education building into a full-time practice facility for MSUB golfers during the winter months. Phase 1, completed last year, paid for custom cut synthetic turf to be laid down on the court floor to create three putting holes and two spaces for players to hit balls into a practice net.

The next phase will allow for purchasing an industry-standard indoor swing monitor and hitting cage to enable golfers to play 18 holes virtually. Other physical improvements to the space include a door conversion and branding the area to promote the golf program.

