Montana State Billings men can't keep pace with hot-shooting Simon Fraser

BILLINGS — Simon Fraser shot 54% from the field and nailed 12 of 28 3-pointers to beat Montana State Billings 75-64 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball Saturday at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

David Penney made 10 of 14 field goals, including 5 of 6 3-point attempts, and finished with 25 points to lead Simon Fraser, which handed the Yellowjackets their second straight home loss.

Damen Thacker paced MSUB with 20 points and Carrington Wiggins added 17. The Jackets slipped to 12-13 overall and 8-7 in the GNAC with two games remaining in the regular season. MSUB will travel to play Central Washington on Thursday and Northwest Nazarene on Saturday.

Nicholas Sebastiao scored 12 points for the Yellowjackets, who had a one-point lead early in the first half but trailed for the majority of the contest. Julian Roche scored 18 points for Simon Fraser.

The GNAC men's basketball championships begin March 2.

