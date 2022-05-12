Montana State Billings men's basketball adds twin brother transfers from Dawson CC

BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings men's basketball team on Thursday announced the signings of Dawson Community College transfers Jalen and Jajuan Tot.

The Tot twins, 6-foot guards from McKinney, Texas, helped Dawson CC to a combined 50-9 record in the past two seasons, including the school's first appearance in the NJCAA national tournament in 2021.

Jalen Tot was a second-team All-Mon-Dak Athletic Conference selection this past year while averaging 10.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Jajuan Tot averaged 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals.

Due to the pandemic, they both have three years of eligibility remaining.

“Jalen and Jajuan are energy guys, winners and great teammates,” MSUB head coach Mick Durham said in a press release. “They had a really nice two-year run at Dawson and really developed under (coach) Joe Peterson’s basketball program.”

The Yellowjackets are coming off a 13-15 season, including a 9-8 record in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. MSUB is expected to bring back four of its five starters for Durham’s fifth season.

