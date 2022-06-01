Montana State Billings' Mitch Winter caps breakout season with all-region recognition

BILLINGS — Capping a breakout season for the Montana State Billings baseball team, designated hitter Mitch Winter was named a second-team all-region selection by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association for the 2022 campaign.

Winter led the team and tied for second in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference with 10 home runs. Primarily a DH, Winter hit .259 while reaching base at a clip of .378 and slugging a team-best .563.

Winter hit four doubles and drove in 34 runs while collecting 63 total bases and drawing 18 walks. He became the 13th player in program history to reach double figures in home runs during a season.

Winter was a unanimous first-team All-GNAC pick. He is the 18th different player in program history to earn all-region recognition.

