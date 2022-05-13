Montana State Billings offense stymied in loss to NW Nazarene at GNAC championships

MONMOUTH, Ore. — Northwest Nazarene starter Haden Keller struck out a career-high 13 batters in eight shutout innings Friday as No. 1 seeded Nighthawks beat Montana State Billings 2-0 on the second day of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball championships.

Keller’s gem overshadowed a strong outing from MSUB senior right-hander Matthew Houlihan, who threw 113 pitches through eight innings.

“Houlihan did an outstanding job of giving us a chance to win,” MSUB head coach Derek Waddoups said in a press release. “We were just one clutch hit away.”

Keller and Nighthawks reliever Max Holtzclaw limited the Yellowjackets to two hits, one by James Anderson and another by Mitch Winter.

Despite the loss, MSUB (26-26) remains in contention for the GNAC title and will play No. 2 seed Western Oregon on Saturday in an elimination game at 11 a.m. Mountain time. The winner will take on Northwest Nazarene in the championship game.

