MSU Billings' Forrest Cross wins discus title at GNAC track and field championships

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Montana State Billings junior Forrest Cross won the Great Northwest Athletic Conference discus title on Friday.

Cross claimed victory at the GNAC championships with a heave of 48.47 meters (159 feet). The distance ranks as the second-best in MSUB program history.

Cross is the Yellowjackets' first-ever GNAC champion in the discus. He joins Beau Ackerman (javelin in 2019 and 2021) as MSUB's only two male throwers to win conference outdoor titles.

Elswewhere, the Jackets' Bradley Graves set a school record of 14.77 in the 110-meter high hurdles. It was the second-fastest time in his heat and the third-fastest overall. Graves was the lone Yellowjacket to qualify for Saturday’s finals in a track event.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0