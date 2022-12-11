MSU Billings women score a season-high 91 points in blowout win over MSU-Northern

BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team posted a season-high in points as the Yellowjackets toppled Montana State-Northern 91-43 in women's basketball Saturday at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

Aspen Giese and Skylar Patton each had 13 points for MSUB (10-1). The Skylights, who fell to 4-5 overall, were led in scoring by Shyan Krass with 14 points. Krass also led MSUN in rebounds with eight.

Kortney Nelson (12), Chloe Williams (11) and Bailee Sayler (11) also scored in double figures for MSUB. The Jackets displayed balanced scoring in the game. Overall, 42 of the Yellowjackets' points were scored by bench players and three of the five players in double figures are reserves.

MSUB jumped ahead 21-11 after one period of play and led 47-23 at intermission. The Jackets upped their lead to 72-31 after three quarters.

Along with scoring a season-best 91 points, MSUB also had a season-high 13 treys, 25 assists and 20 steals.

Natalie Andreas and Kaitlin Grossman each accumulated four steals. Nelson led the team with five assists.

Nelson was 4 of 5, and Giese 3 of 4 from beyond the 3-point arc.