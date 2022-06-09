MSUB men's soccer coach Thomas Chameraud steps down

BILLINGS — Head men's soccer coach Thomas Chameraud announced on Thursday that he will not renew his contract at Montana State University Billings for the 2022-23 academic year.

The former Yellowjacket player will step away from the program after leading it for three seasons and serving as the top assistant coach for six seasons beginning in 2013 after his playing career.

"This was a difficult decision to make because MSUB has been part of my life for the past 11 years," Chameraud said in a school press release.

He played for the Yellowjackets as a midfielder during the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

"During this time, I met incredible people and players and created relationships that will last a lifetime. I met my wife in a classroom here at MSUB and since then we have had three wonderful children.

"I would like to thank Dan McNally for bringing me here in 2011 and Alex Balog for trusting me to be his assistant coach for six years."

MSUB went 13-18-6 under Chameraud's leadership, including 7-12-3 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play.

The Yellowjackets went 4-9-3 overall last fall and 2-6-2 in conference.

MSUB said a search for an interim head coach for the 2022 fall season will commence immediately.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0