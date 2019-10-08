CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State has given men's basketball coach Wayne Tinkle a one-year contract extension that takes him through the 2022-23 season.
School athletic officials made the announcement on Tuesday.
Tinkle was the head coach at the University of Montana for eight years (2006-2014). He was 158-89 with UM, guiding the Griz to three NCAA Tournament appearances.
This past season, Tinkle led OSU to its first winning record in conference play (10-8) and best finish in league play (tie for fourth) since 1989-90.
Tinkle has had three winning seasons in his first five years with the Beavers. OSU had two winning seasons in the previous 24 years.
According to the school press release, Tinkle signed a six-year deal when he took over the Beavers in 20014 and was awarded a two-year extension in 2016 after leading OSU to its first NCAA Tournament in 26 years.