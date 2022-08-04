Rocky 5th, Carroll 9th, Providence 11th in Cascade preseason men's soccer poll

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Rocky Mountain College received one first-place vote and is ranked fifth in the Cascade Collegiate Conference preseason men's soccer coaches poll, which was released Thursday.

Rocky came in with 139 total points in the poll. Carroll was ranked No. 9 with 91 points, while the University of Providence came in at No. 11 with 66 points.

Warner Pacific received four first-place votes and 171 points, finishing in a tie at the No. 1 spot with Southern Oregon, which got two first-place votes and 171 points.

Three other teams earned first-place votes. No. 3 Corban University picked up two, defending tournament champion Oregon Tech, at No. 4, secured four, while sixth-ranked College of Idaho each picked up one.

Eastern Oregon edged out No. 8 Northwest University by one point for seventh place. Evergreen State came in at No. 10, while Bushnell (No. 12), Multnomah (No. 13), and Walla Walla (No. 14) rounded out the remaining spots.