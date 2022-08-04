Rocky, Carroll, Providence ranked in lower half of women's soccer poll in Cascade

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Rocky Mountain College came in at No. 7, Carroll was ranked No. 8 and the University of Providence was slotted No. 11 in the preseason women's coaches poll for Cascade Collegiate Conference soccer.

Rocky received 100 voting points, while Carroll had 82 and UP had 51.

After sweeping both the regular-season and tournament titles last year, No. 1 Oregon Tech was picked to repeat in 2022. The Owls got nine first-place votes and 162 points.

The College of Idaho followed at No. 2 with 145 points, including one first-place vote. Southern Oregon is No. 3 with 136 points, followed by No. 4 Eastern Oregon with three first-place votes and 132 points.

No. 5 Northwest University had 121 points, while Corban grabbed 106 points to sit at No. 6.

One point separated the next two spots: No. 9 Evergreen State had 55 points, followed by No. 10 Warner Pacific with 54.

Bushnell (31 points) and Multnomah (17 points) rounded out the poll in the No. 12 and No. 13 spots, respectively.