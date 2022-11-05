 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Seattle Pacific volleyball beats Montana State Billings in 4 sets

  • 0

BILLINGS — Lindsey Lambert had six of Seattle Pacific's 19 aces Saturday as the visiting Falcons beat Montana State Billings 23-25, 25-15, 25-6, 25-12 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball at Alterowitz Gym.

The host Yellowjackets fell to 7-18 overall and 0-16 in conference play. Seattle Pacific is 12-12 and 10-6.

Maddie Pruden had 12 kills for the Falcons.

Caty Havekost had a team-high 10 kills for MSUB. Teammate Hannah Hashbarger achieved a double-double of 15 digs and 12 assists.

MSUB has two games remaining in its season. The Yellowjackets will host No. 9 Western Washington University on Thursday night.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News