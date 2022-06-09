Dawson CC hires Shawn McGinley as rodeo coach

GLENDIVE — Shawn McGinley, who grew up in Dillon, has been hired as the new head rodeo coach at Dawson Community College.

"I am excited to be a part of the DCC team," he said in a school press release.

McGinley, who went to college at Northwest College and Montana Western, has competed in the junior, high school, collegiate and professional rodeo ranks.

He is also certified as a judge for the Northern Rodeo Association and Montana High School Rodeo Association.

McGinley currently owns a carpet business in Bozeman.

"Shawn has great life experience, relates well with people, knows how to manage tight budgets, and will be a great coach for our athletes in the arena and also in life," DCC athletic director Joe Peterson said in a press release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0