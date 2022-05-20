 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dawson Community College's Brianna Bergum selected for NJCAA All-Star weekend

GLENDIVE — Brianna Bergum of Dawson Community College has been selected as one of the top 40 student-athletes to participate in 14th annual NJCAA Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Weekend.

The All-Star Weekend will take place July 20-23 in Atlanta.

The 5-foot-10 Bergum, a forward from Garniell, was a first-team all-conference pick this past season. She led the Mon-Dak Conference in steals and offensive rebounding  as a sophomore.

She was also No. 2 in field goal shooting percentage.

The All-Star Weekend will include practices and games, along with entertainment and a Hall of Fame banquet.

The dates also coincide with the July recruiting period for coaches at four-year colleges to attend and evaluate players.

The top 40 participants were selected from all three NJCAA divisions. There are around 392 schools in the NJCAA, with Dawson competing at the Division I level.

