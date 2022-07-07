Defending champs Duncan Hamilton, Becca Richtman to run Montana Mile at Big Sky State Games

BILLINGS — Men’s Montana Mile record-holder Duncan Hamilton is among the field for the annual kickoff event for the Big Sky Games.

The list of entrants for the Montana Mile, scheduled for Friday, July 15, was released Thursday by the BSSG.

Hamilton set the men’s record last year with a winning time of 4:06.23. Lois Ricardi Keller set the women’s mark in 2011 with a time of 4:53.90.

Thirteen additional runners will join Hamilton in the men’s field, while nine runners comprise the women’s field.

Montana State’s Hamilton is coming off his best season as a Bobcat. He finished second at the NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships and fourth at the USATF Outdoor Championships in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

MSU teammate Levi Taylor is also in this year’s Montana Mile field. Taylor, of Laurel, is part of a record-holding distance medley relay team at MSU, and he also competed in the NCAA national meet and the outdoor championships in the steeplechase.

Joining them are Ase Ackerman, who competes in track and cross country at Montana State Billings; Iva Comenero, a former MSUB runner; Jorey Egeland, who holds MSU records in the steeplechase and indoor and outdoor 5K; Brandon Emineth, a recent Red Lodge High School graduate who won the Class B state cross country championship last fall and who won 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter state titles in the spring; Carson Jessop, a 2022 graduate of MSUB who received all-conference honors for the Yellowjackets; Joe Lamb, a junior at Montana Western where he’s the record-holder in the 1,500; Ellis McKean, an all-Big Sky steeplechase runner at the University of Montana; Owen Smith, a junior at Montana State; Sam Smith, the Class C cross country champion in 2020 and the 1,600 and 3,200 champ in 2021; Carson Steckelberg, a senior-to-be at Bozeman Gallatin High School; Jaxon Straus, an incoming senior at Billings West High School; and Logan Straus, who runs for MSUB.

Rocky Mountain College’s Sydney Little Light, the mile record-holder for the Battlin’ Bears and the 2022 NAIA 1,500-meter outdoor national champion, helps highlight the women’s field, which also includes the 2021 women’s Montana Mile champion (Becca Richtman) and the 2020 champ (Sage Brooks).

Missoula Hellgate’s Brooks runs for Syracuse and finished 17th in the mile at this year’s ACC indoor championships. Montana Tech’s Richtman was recently named the Women’s Track Athlete of the Year for the 2022 NAIA outdoor track season.

The rest of the women’s field: Hayley Burns, a recent Bozeman High School graduate who won the 3,200 title in the rated section of the Arcadia Invitational; Mary Felig, the cross country coach at Billings Skyview; Eireann O’Connor, Montana Western’s women’s record-holder in the 3K and 1,500; Lindsey Paulson, the current Class C 1,600 and 3,200 champion; Kailee Stoppel, the 800 record-holder for MSUB where she just complete her junior season; and Odessa Zentz, Helena High’s three-time Class AA 800 state champion who has seven individual state titles.