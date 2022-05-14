Elise Stearns leads Montanans on podiums at NCAA conference track meets

BILLINGS — At the Big Sky Conference track and field meet in Pocatello, Idaho, three Northern Arizona athletes from Montana helped the Lumberjacks to another women's title in a conference record mark of 244 points.

Elise Stearns (Missoula Hellgate) led a podium sweep in the women's 1,500 meters. The redshirt freshman won in a time of 4 minutes, 24.67 seconds. Her teammate Bryn Morley (Bigfork) was third in 4:28.18.

Stearns came back later in the afternoon to figure in another NAU podium sweep in the women's 5,000 won by Jesselyn Bries in 16:37.14. Stearns added a third-place medal to her weekend performance with her finish in 17:00.09.

Morley also scored in a second event with her seventh-place showing in the women's 800 in a time of 2:12.64. NAU's Melanie Loff won in 2:09.03.

Redshirt freshman Piper Pfister (Missoula Hellgate) placed seventh in the women's javelin with her best throw of 43.25 meters (141 feet, 10 inches) on her fourth attempt. Her Lumberjack teammate Jade Kwinn won the event with her throw of 49.32 meters (161-9).

Eastern Washington senior Katrina Terry (Billings West) was the runner-up in the women's pole vault at the Big Sky championships with her clearance of 4.03 meters (13-2.5 inches).

Terry cleared bars at 3.73 (12-2.75), 3.83 (12-6.75) and 4.03 (13-2.5) cleanly, but when Montana State's Alexandra Hellenburg cleared 4.08 meters (13-4.5), Terry scratched and then elected to skip to attempt the next height at 4.13 (13-6.5).

When neither Hellenberg or Terry cleared 4.13 meters, Hellenburg became the winner in her second event of the day after previously winning the triple jump as well.

For Idaho State, sophomore Ethan Garrett (Billings West) cleared 1.94 meters (6-4.25) to tie for eighth place in the high jump.

His Bengals teammate Owen Mitchell won the event at 2.11 meters (6-11).

Sophomore Katelyn Dickemore (Hamilton) placed 14th in the women's shot put with her best throw of 12.38 meters (40-7.5) on her third attempt. Dickemore did not make the final. Idaho's Hannah Ringel won the event at 15.45 meters (50-8.25).

At the Big 10 championship meet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Nebraska sophomore Ashley McElmurry (Missoula Sentinel) placed 17th in the women's long jump when she jumped 5.6 meters (18-4.5) on her first attempt, but did not advance to the final.

Ohio State's Alexus Pyles won the event at 6.22 meters (20-5). McElmurry is scheduled to also compete in the women's triple jump on Sunday morning.

Minnesota sophomore Carter Hughes (Sidney) placed 17th in the men's shot put. He threw 16.93 meters (55-6.5), but did not advance to the finals.

Nebraska's Maxwell Otterdahl won with his throw of 19.71 meters (64-8). Hughes competed in the men's hammer throw Friday and is also scheduled to throw in the men's discus on Sunday.

At the American Athletic Conference meet in Wichita, Kansas, a pair of sisters from Lewistown competed in the women's shot put for Wichita State.

Freshman Kylie Zimmer finished 14th with her throw of 13.15 meters (43-1.75) on her first attempt. Sophomore Anna Zimmer was 16th when she reached 12.7 meters (41-8) on her second attempt. Neither advanced to the final.

Memphis' DeeNia McMiller won the event at 17.85 meters (58-6.75). Kylie Zimmer is also scheduled to compete in the women's discus on Sunday.

At the IC4A-ECAC Championships in Williamsburg, Virginia, Army senior Marshall Beatty (Missoula Sentinel) placed third in the men's 5,000 with his finish in 14:08.12. Harvard's Graham Blanks won in 13:51.65.

In Eugene, Oregon at the Pac-12 Championships, Colorado freshman Noah Bouchard (Huntley Project) placed 17th in the men's long jump with his best jump of 6.59 meters (21-7.5) on his first attempt.

Oregon's Pierce LaCoste won with his jump at 7.73 meters (25-4.5). Bouchard is also scheduled to compete in the men's high jump on Sunday.

At the Mountain West Championships in Clovis, California, Colorado State senior Dawson LaRance (Billings Senior) was third in the men's 800 in 1:49.81.

The top four runners came across the finish within half a second of each other. LaRance's teammate Ryan Berkmeier won in 1:49.32.

Nevada sophomore Emily Poole (Huntley Project) placed third for the Wolf Pack in the Mountain West women's javelin.

Poole threw 43.77 meters (143-7) on her second attempt, launched a similar third throw, but then fouled on her final three attempts and had to wait to see if her effort held up.

Fresno State's Rhiannon Genilla won with her first and only legal throw of 46.17 meters (151-5). Poole's sister, Hailey, competed Thursday at the SEC championships for Alabama.

Boise State freshman Abby Kendrick (Missoula Hellgate) finished the Mountain West women's 5,000 in 17:41.02 for 37th place. New Mexico's Gracelyn Larkin won in 15:49.2.

It was Kendrick's second race of the meet after also competing in the women's 1,500 Friday.

