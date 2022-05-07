Fireside Lanes manager Chris Guidry goes from front counter to bowling's record book

BILLINGS — After spending a busy day behind the front counter at Fireside Lanes, manager Chris Guidry said usually “the last thing I want to do is throw a bowling ball.”

That certainly wasn’t the case on a recent Monday night, however, when the 42-year-old lefty bowled everyone over in the Drifter league with his stunning three-game set totaling 856, breaking the house record and tying the high mark in the city.

“It’s pretty cool,” Guidry said in an interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “Normally I am ready to go home, but with it being the playoffs it added a little more excitement to it.

“I was a little bit more motivated to bowl. It was a pretty low-key day that day. I went out on the lanes and everything felt good.”

Competing on three different pairs of lanes, Guidry shot his way into the record books on April 11 by rattling off games of 299, 279 and 278.

"That was probably one of the greatest nights I have ever had," he said.

His 856 surpassed the house record of 849 set by Cory Lustig during the 2010-11 season, and tied the city record of 856 achieved by Jasyn Fox in November 2005 at Sunset Bowl.

“I am still kind of in shock about it, honestly,” Guidry said. “I never thought I would put up a number that big. I have a tendency not to put up huge numbers. I am just more of a level, consistent guy.”

The state record series is the 862 (296-268-298) JJ Potvin put together at Copper Bowl in Anaconda on March 6, 2001.

The best series ever by a Billings bowler is the 858 (279-289-290) rolled by lefty Ted Bertrand at the Ringin’ 10 Scratch Classic tournament at Star Lanes in Butte in March 1993.

Bertrand’s set was also later recognized as the state record.

“Anything above 800 is rarefied (air) in my opinion,” Guidry said. “Very few people have done it in this town. When we start hearing about 820s and 830s, that’s pretty significant. It really gets people talking around here.

“To sit here and be a part of history is kind of cool.”

The 5-foot-9, 290-pound Guidry, who has been Fireside’s manager since 2016, has been bowling on a limited basis this season and is averaging 229 on his home lanes.

He describes his bowling style as that of a "tweener," falling between stroker and cranker.

"I hit my marks when needed," Guidry said. "I try to keep everything as simple as possible."

It was his second series of 800 or better for his career. Guidry bowled an even 800 (264-247-289) in 2009 at Sunset.

“This has to be the landmark moment,” he said of his 40 years of bowling. “I thought I was in the downhill nine of my career. My numbers are still good week to week, but I wasn’t popping off huge scores.

“I never thought I would shoot 800 again.”

Guidry, who has worked at Fireside for slightly more than 20 years and has been a part of three state team championships in Montana, began his latest record night with a 299 game.

“The worst ball I threw all night was the 12th ball,” he said. “It was embarrassing a little bit. I left a six pin for a 299.”

During the second game of 279 “all the shots were pretty pure,” Guidry said. “I had a bad break on the one shot (early) where I left a seven pin. I struck out after that.”

He threw his 15-pound Hammer Obsession Tour ball for all of Game 1 and nearly all of Game 2 before switching to a Storm Paralax.

“On the last ball of the second game I made a ball change … just to see what the new ball would do,” Guidry said. “I went from a ball that had some surface and grips the lane early to a ball that went a little bit further down the lane.

“I was starting to see the lanes were hooking a little too early, so I switched to that to give me some length.”

He notched a strike on his final ball of the second game, and then opened by stringing together nine consecutive strikes in Game 3.

“Going into the 10th frame I knew I had something special going on,” Guidry said. “I knew I needed at least the first strike to break the state record. I wasn’t even thinking about the city record. I knew I was close.

“I think I left a seven pin, and picked it up. On my third ball in the 10th, I went up and left a nine. I was kind of in shell-shock a little bit.”

He finished with a 278.

“Honestly I wasn’t too bummed at all,” Guidry said. “I was happy that I got another 800. I was slightly disappointed I didn’t finish the job, but there’s always other opportunities.”

Despite Guidry's big series, his team fell short of winning a league championship.

"We finished second," he said. "Matt Stricker shot a 298, I shot my 299-856, Bailey Bischoff shot 300-803 and we lost by 21 pins.

"If someone can beat those numbers, we just salute them."

Even with technological improvements to bowling balls and lane surfaces, climbing up the 800 chart is remarkably tough and tedious. You can have two or three misses, depending on the timing, but that’s about all.

Fox had been the record-setter in Billings for nearly 17 years before Guidry tied him. Potvin has been at the top of the state charts for over 21 years.

“Going back to those numbers, they seem they could be surpassed with today’s technology, but you still have to get the pins to fall,” Guidry said. “They’re not always falling. There’s nights where I couldn’t get anything to fall. Those nights happen.”

He thinks Billings teenager Brek Strobel, who already has three 300 games at age 14, or bowling veteran Josh Link, also from Billings, are the best bets to rewrite the series record, at the city and state level, in the coming years.

“If I had to put money down it would be on those two guys,” Guidry said.

But he also isn't ruling himself out the next time he steps from behind the front counter and heads to the lanes.

"I am always out to get one pin more, if I can," Guidry said.

