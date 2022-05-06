'Banged-up' Billings Outlaws seek 5th straight victory

BILLINGS — A fifth straight win on Saturday at Salina, Kansas, would go a long ways in making the Billings Outlaws feel a little better.

The first-year, expansion Champions Indoor Football team will be playing in its sixth game in six weeks. Not included in that tally is a 64-20 preseason exhibition home win over the Lone Star Pitbulls on March 24, just nine days before officially starting the season.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

“We are banged up,” said Outlaws coach Brian Schmidt. “We have some guys on IR, but that’s what will happen when we don’t get a break.”

During the run of five straight regular-season games, the Outlaws lost their first game of the year, 57-44 at Sioux City, Iowa, on April 2. After that loss, the Outlaws (4-1) have rung up four straight wins and are in second place in the CIF, a game behind Sioux City (5-0).

Included in that winning streak is two consecutive victories on the road — 45-29 over the Wyoming Mustangs on April 30 and 48-41 over the reigning league champion Omaha Beef on April 23.

Prior to that, Billings won its first two games at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. The Outlaws defeated short-handed Salina 42-34 on April 10 and Southwest Kansas 65-20 on April 16.

“We haven’t had a bye week,” said Outlaws coach Brian Schmidt. “Our guys are beat up and tired, but keep competing every day. That’s what you need to have.”

A win against Salina (3-2) would be the Outlaws third straight on the road. Salina was the league runner-up last season.

Salina, which began its regular season on March 19 and had an exhibition on April 2, was coming off a bye week before posting a 55-7 victory over Rapid City (South Dakota) on April 30.

When the Outlaws defeated the Liberty on April 10 at the Metra in their home opener, Salina was missing head coach Heron O’Neal and three starters, who were all suspended at the time by the CIF. The suspension was because of a pre-game scuffle between the Liberty and Omaha during warm-ups on March 26.

O’Neal coached a previous version of the Billings Outlaws from 2006-10.

“It’s gonna be a great game,” said Schmidt. “Salina is one of the best teams in the league the past three years. Coach O’Neal is back. It’s a long bus ride, over 16 hours, for our guys.

“O’Neal is back and the players suspended are back. They’ll be a much different team.”

Salina will also have a different quarterback than the Liberty featured the last time against Billings. Tyrie Adams is now with the Ottawa Redblacks of the CFL. Vincent Espinoza is Salina’s new signal caller and he had three touchdowns against Rapid City.

Last week, the Billings defense intercepted Wyoming five times, including one that was returned 38 yards for a touchdown by Billy Eakins.

Billings is first in the league in defensive touchdowns with four.

“Our defense has played well all year,” said Schmidt. “What people don’t realize our defense gets more plays they have to defend as we play so fast and score so fast.”

NOTES: The Outlaws’ May 15 home game against the Rapid City Marshals will start at 5 p.m. ... The game will be on the ESPN Billings radio station (910 AM, 105.5 FM) and espn910.com.

Email Gazette Sports Editor John Letasky at john.letasky@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsJohnL

