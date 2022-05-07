Billings Outlaws' 4-game winning streak ends in Salina, Kansas

SALINA, Kan. — The four-game winning streak of the Billings Outlaws came to an end Saturday night with a 40-25 loss to the Salina Liberty in Champions Indoor Football play.

The Liberty (4-2) were clinging to a 27-25 lead before scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns inside the closing 2 1/2 minutes against the Outlaws (4-2).

Billings, in trying to win its third straight road game, got to within 27-25 with 4:15 to play following a 2-yard scoring pass from Charles McCullum to Garry Brown.

A pass for a game-tying two-point conversion failed.

Salina then responded with two scoring drives that ended with short runs by Triston Gould and Treveon Griffin for touchdowns.

Billings was ahead 19-6 at halftime, but was outscored 34-6 in the second half.

McCullum passed for 76 yards and two touchdowns for the Outlaws. Shannon Warren rushed for 33 yards and one score.

Receiver Tyron Laughinghouse had nine receptions for 40 yards and one YD.

Salina quarterback Vincent Espinoza passed for 87 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 26 yards.

Billings will be at home next Sunday against the Rapid City Marshals.

