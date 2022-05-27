Billings Outlaws hoping their "ninth man" helps create a playoff-like buzz Monday vs. Sioux City

BILLINGS — It’s going to feel like a playoff game.

And although the contest is on Memorial Day of a traditional jam-packed weekend, the Outlaws are counting on their “ninth man” fan base to help create that atmosphere.

On Monday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, the Billings Outlaws will host the Sioux City Bandits in a Champions Indoor Football game at 5 p.m.

Sioux City (7-1) is in first place in the eight-team league, while the Outlaws (6-2) are in second place.

Only two games remain in the regular season before the playoffs begin June 11.

The top six teams in the CIF will each make the playoffs and the top two teams will receive a first-round bye.

In their season opener in Iowa on April 2, the Outlaws fell 57-44. If Billings wins the rematch Monday by 14 or more points, they’ll be in the driver’s seat for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Interim Outlaws head coach Theo Johnson said if the Outlaws are victorious on Monday and keep on winning without losing, they’d host the CIF title game.

“Our biggest focus is we have to win by 14,” Johnson said. “If we win convincingly, we control our own fate.

“About the game, this is really the level of importance of the game — not only to situate us for the playoffs but if we (win out and) get to the championship, the game would be in Billings.”

The clash was put in motion when Charles McCullum threw for three touchdown passes in the first half to spark the Outlaws last weekend en route to a 42-19 win at the winless Topeka (Kansas) Tropics. While the Outlaws were winning that contest, the Salina Liberty (5-3) downed the Bandits 38-30 in Sioux City, Iowa. Salina is tied with Omaha and Southwest Kansas for third place in the league.

Johnson said Billings is peaking at the right time. The Outlaws will close the regular season June 4 at 7:05 p.m. at Metra against the Wyoming Mustangs (2-6).

“Without question, our team at this point has come together so much at the right time,” Johnson said. “We are coming out of the back end of a lot of injuries and are at the healthiest we’ve been since the season started.”

Brian Schmidt, the Outlaws head coach, is on a medical leave.

Johnson also coached Billings in a 40-25 loss at Salina (Kansas) May 7. He carries a 2-1 record into the game against the Bandits Monday.

“This is a statement game for me as a coach. We’ve beaten the bottom teams and can I beat the upper half and the teams who are playoff contenders,” Johnson stated.

“I have to look at that and be able to critique myself — I still have something to prove as a coach.”

Outlaws standout defensive lineman Dylan Donahue, who played at Billings West, will suit up after sitting out against Topeka as he was banged up.

In fact against the Tropics, a few players sat out in order to rest and prepare for the stretch run. Johnson said Billings will be at full strength on Monday.

“This is all hands on deck,” Johnson said. “There won’t be a lot of rotation. Guys will earn their money for sure.”

The game was originally scheduled for Friday at the Metra, but Hank Williams Jr. was to play at the arena on Friday. Senior, West and Skyview will have their graduations at Metra on Sunday, so the Outlaws will be playing on the holiday.

Johnson said he hopes the Billings faithful are out in full force Monday at 5 p.m. for the game. He said the Billings players are energized by the rabid fan base. And with the contest being the team’s biggest of the year to this point, Johnson expects the Billings supporters to help create that playoff-like atmosphere with their cheers.

“We need them. The more the merrier,” Johnson said. “We are strength in numbers. The more people being there and loud, our guys feed off that energy.

“We really do play to the fans. It’s a vital part. In this league, it’s the ninth man. We need our ninth man to be a part and rocking that place.”

NOTES: Earlier this month it was announced on the Rapid City Marshals’ home page that Pick Six Entertainment, which owns the Outlaws, has sold the Marshals to a Wyoming-based company, For The Fans, LLC. The article on the Marshals’ website said Pick Six will continue operations of the Rapid City franchise for the rest of the season in collaboration with the new owners to help the transition.

