Billings Outlaws in transition: Allegations against former ownership group surface

BILLINGS — Despite the current controversy surrounding the club, Steven Titus has high hopes for the Billings Outlaws indoor football team.

Titus, who lives in Gillette, Wyoming, is the majority owner of the Wyoming Mustangs of the Champions Indoor Football league, which is the same league Billings plays in. He’s put in a plan to purchase the Outlaws, but is waiting on acceptance from the league.

On Tuesday, the CIF announced on its league website that it will take over day-to-day operations of the Billings Outlaws and Rapid City Marshals, both of whom Pick Six Entertainment owned.

On Monday after the Outlaws fell to the Sioux City Bandits, 49-42, at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in a battle for first place in the CIF, then-Outlaws owner Keith Russ of Pick Six Entertainment said his group had sold the first-year expansion team to Titus. Russ said Monday marked his last day as owner of the Outlaws.

The sale of the Outlaws comes as the Rapid City Journal reported on Monday that the Rapid City Marshals of the CIF, which were recently sold by Pick Six, were asked to leave their team hotel last week due to unpaid bills charged to Pick Six. The Journal also reported multiple sources had described unpaid wages and bounced checks from Pick Six.

Those types of allegations against Pick Six are also surfacing in Billings, according to multiple sources.

“The bottom line is Keith Russ created a mess like he did in Rapid City, the same as here,” said Brian Schmidt, the Outlaws head coach who is on a medical leave of absence. “Players’ paychecks bouncing continuously, my check bouncing. Theo’s (Johnson, interim head coach) check bouncing. Vendors’ checks bouncing around town and not paying bills. This is why the league took over and why Steven will take over as the owner.”

Schmidt said the players, coaches and team staff have all suffered under the leadership of Pick Six.

“People have to understand to support these players and coaches. None of them have any involvement in this. This is all Keith Russ. These players, these coaches, they have all been victim to this guy just as much as anyone else,” Schmidt said. “Same way in Rapid City, but if people around town are owed money and have bounced checks, I know some that have, they need to speak up.

“I know the league and new ownership is trying to fix things. People need to understand just basically the used car salesman this guy is. He created a lot of problems for a lot of people, myself included.”

Tina Hirschkorn, who is the dance team director and head of game day operations for the Outlaws, said the dance team members, others in the game day department, and those who serve alcohol in the floor suites at the home games, haven’t been paid for the last two games.

“We are not the only ones,” she said. “He (Russ) hasn’t paid for the talent doing the national anthem. He owes her money. The videography people. They haven’t been paid.”

Hirschkorn said it was hard to tell the dance team the news that the paychecks weren’t issued by Pick Six. She said two of the servers left the game on Monday night because they weren’t going to be paid.

“Oh my god, we feel awful. I had to sit down with my dancers (Monday) before rehearsal to let them know this is the deal,” Hirschkorn said. “We can’t do anything about it.”

Hirschkorn said it was out of loyalty to the community that she was still performing her duties.

“We are all literally working without pay right now, all of us,” she said. "We believe in the Outlaws. It was all going so well and nobody saw this coming.”

The Gazette and 406mtsports.com reached out to Russ for comment on the allegations Tuesday but hadn't heard back.

Pick Six was in its second year of owning the Wyoming Mustangs when the group sold the team to Titus, an attorney in Gillette who also operates a real estate investment company, in March.

The statement issued by the CIF on Tuesday said the league would “work with staff to preserve each market by doing a full financial accounting of each market and will work with vendors, players, and coaches to ensure indoor football is played in both markets in the coming seasons.”

On Tuesday, when reached by The Gazette and 406mtsports.com, CIF league office representative Mike McCoy said the purchase of the Outlaws by Titus hadn’t been approved by the league yet, but he expected that to happen.

“The sale, the league is looking into it,” McCoy said. “These guys, the directors, all own other teams. They are all busy with their teams. To get everyone on a call is hard to do. Then when we get everyone on a call, we discuss it, talk about it and vote on it.

“Steve is very well respected by the other owners and I know he would be a good owner if approved.”

Titus, when reached on Tuesday by The Gazette and 406mtsports.com, said he’s hoping to be approved as the Outlaws owner.

“I trust the process. I know that the league is looking into the situation in Billings now and I am interested in owning the Outlaws, absolutely,” he said. “When all is said and done, I expect the league to approve the transfer.”

Titus said if he’s approved before Saturday there would be a press conference at the Billings Sports Plex prior to the Outlaws game at Metra against Wyoming at 7:05 p.m.

The Outlaws were also on a local radio station in Billings for every game prior to Monday’s contest. Now, KBLG has no further plans to broadcast Outlaws games again this year.

Johnson was named interim head coach prior to the Outlaws’ game against Rapid City on May 15 when Schmidt went on a medical leave and Johnson coached the team the previous week in a setback at Salina (Kansas) as Schmidt didn’t make the trip.

Schmidt, who said he suffered an injury and later had surgery and still sees his doctors in Billings on a regular basis, said he hopes the fans come out and support the Outlaws when they host Wyoming on Saturday in their regular-season finale.

“This has nothing to do with these players,” Schmidt said. “Theo was put in a difficult spot and has done a very good job of navigating the waters that have been crazy. But, people need to know and understand what this guy (Russ) has done, but this has nothing to do with the players. I want people to support them this weekend and moving forward with the new owners. I want them to support them. These are great guys.

“This is a great town and the support has been phenomenal. I want people to not just throw up their hands and go, this is another one like things have went in the past (for Billings indoor football). I don’t want people to blame the players and coaches. They didn’t have anything to do with it, but if you have been burned by Keith Russ, you better speak up. He’s burned a lot of people.”

McCoy said he is investigating the situation in Billings and said to his knowledge the players are all current on payroll now. McCoy said he was also scheduled to meet with the coaches to find out their situation.

McCoy did say he had heard of some of the accusations of outstanding bills.

“That’s what I’m looking into and trying to find out,” he said. “If those things are out there, they have to be corrected somehow, someway, and that’s what I’m trying to figure out."

McCoy did add that he believes the problems in Billings can be solved. On Monday after the game at Metra, McCoy said the CIF “believes in the market, city, location and fans,” and added that he was impressed there was a crowd of approximately 2,000 on a holiday.

“I think everything is on the right track. The train is just a little off the track and we have to get it on the right track and it will go, go, go.”

Titus said if he’s approved as the Outlaws new owner, he’ll work hard to clean up the image of the team.

“Billings is like a second home to me. I have a lot of family in Billings,” he said. “I look forward to fixing the wrongs of the previous owners and making sure the Billings Outlaws franchise is here for the future and winning championships.

“Obviously that is all contingent on the board approving everything. I have put in an application to be approved as the new owner of the Outlaws and I anticipate the league to approve it hopefully in the very near future.”

Email Gazette Sports Editor John Letasky at john.letasky@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsJohnL

