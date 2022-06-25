Billings Outlaws indoor football team looking for a new head coach

BILLINGS — The year-end goal is to still win a league championship.

However, the Billings Outlaws will first need to hire a new head football coach.

On Saturday, Outlaws owner Steven Titus said he was opening a nationwide search to find the next coach of the franchise.

Johnson and Schmidt, who returned to the Outlaws in a limited capacity helping call offensive plays and as a special consultant the last two weeks of the season, were not fired but their contracts with the Outlaws expired at the end of the season. They both are welcome to reapply for the job of head coach said Titus.

“There are a lot of good coaches out there and we want to see which coaches are interested in coming to Billings and leading us to some championships,” Titus told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com.

Among the qualifications are “ambition and skill to create a championship-winning football program in Billings,” and previous successful head coach/assistant head coach experience in arena/indoor, professional or collegiate football.

The next coach will also manage the overall program budget, help the Outlaws team integrate into the Billings community, and coordinate team travel and operations according to the post on the Outlaws’ website.

Applications are due by July 9, in-person interviews will occur in Billings the week of July 25 and Titus hopes to have a head coach chosen by the week of Aug. 1.

Those interested in applying should visit billingsindoorfootball.com for information.

It’s been a whirlwind for those involved with the Outlaws’ franchise the past couple of months, starting with Johnson becoming interim head coach of the expansion team in early May when Schmidt went on medical leave.

After Billings fell to Sioux City (Iowa), 49-42, on May 30 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in a battle for first place in the CIF, it was learned that Pick Six Entertainment had sold the Outlaws earlier in the month to Titus.

What was just coming to light during that Memorial Day game was that Pick Six was embroiled in controversy — and not just in Billings.

After agreeing to purchase the Outlaws from Pick Six, Titus was originally was supposed to take control of the team in the summer. It turned out to be quicker than that, though, after the Rapid City Journal reported on May 30 that the Rapid City Marshals of the CIF, a team that had been recently sold by Pick Six, had been asked to leave their team hotel because of unpaid bills by Pick Six. The Journal also reported that multiple sources had alleged unpaid wages and bounced checks issued by Pick Six. After the Journal’s article, the same types of allegations began to surface in Billings against Pick Six.

A day after the Outlaws’ loss to the Bandits, the CIF briefly assumed day-to-day operations of the Outlaws and Marshals and Titus was approved as Billings’ team owner on June 2.

On the field, the Outlaws qualified for the playoffs, but Titus said over the course of his short ownership of the team, he had observed some “problems I need to fix” and “there were instances I found troubling.”

In the Outlaws’ first-round 49-40 CIF playoffs win over Wyoming on June 11 at the Sports Plex, Titus noted that three offensive players yelled obscenities toward the coaches’ box while questioning the team’s play calling.

At Salina the following week, things got worse. Titus said an Outlaws offensive lineman punched another offensive lineman while the two were on the sidelines and security had to address the situation. He also said that an offensive player walked off the field with a few minutes remaining in the contest and didn’t finish the game.

“What is embarrassing for the organization is that the Salina commentators said it appeared we were falling apart quickly,” Titus said.

“I get that this is an emotional game and pressure is high, but it showed we weren’t a team and not out for the Billings Outlaws,” Titus added.

Titus said the next coach should be able to bring “synergy to both sides of the ball” and to the special teams.

“We need everyone to be the Billings Outlaws, not offense, not defense or special teams,” he said. “When the going got tough, we fell apart and that’s because we had a bunch of I’s on the team.”

With an “amazing market” and loyal fans, Titus believes the pieces are in Billings for the Outlaws to be successful. He said he’s committed to making sure the Outlaws have the resources and equipment to have success.

“We went to do what it takes to do the best we can in Billings,” he said.

That includes winning a championship and Titus believes with the right coach the Outlaws can achieve that goal.

“I want this team to succeed and win championships,” he said.

