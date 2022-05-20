Billings Outlaws look to avoid the 'trap game' at Topeka Tropics

BILLINGS — The Billings Outlaws have clinched a Champions Indoor Football playoff berth, and now the first-year expansion franchise wants more.

Interim head coach Theo Johnson said Billings (5-2) wrapped up a spot in the playoffs with their 63-21 dismantling of the Rapid City Marshals on May 15 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Billings is in second place, behind the Sioux City Bandits (7-0), in the eight-team CIF. The top six teams will advance to the playoffs, with the two teams with the best records receiving a first-round bye. The playoffs will begin on June 11.

The Outlaws have three games remaining in the regular season schedule, starting with Saturday at the last place Topeka (Kansas) Tropics, who are winless at 0-7. Game time is at 6:05 p.m.

While Billings is trying to position itself for a strong playoff run, the Outlaws aren’t overlooking the Tropics said Johnson.

“Honestly they are currently much better than their record after watching film. They’ve made some changes,” said Johnson. “They’ve added some pieces. From what I can see, if they would have started with that team, they’d be a better team for sure.”

Johnson, who is also the defensive coordinator, will be in his third game guiding the Outlaws as head coach Brian Schmidt is on a medical leave.

“Don’t take our foot off the gas. Everything about this situation sets up for the perfect trap game, being we had a distracted week, and with the high of the big win, my first win,” said Johnson. “Along with the new pieces and here as we are coming off a high we have to travel way out of the way to face a team that is not afraid to lose.”

The Outlaws will have a new kicker against the Tropics as former Billings Central and Montana State place kicker Luke Daly was released. Brett Mathis is the new kicker.

The Outlaws will be bolstered by the return of linebacker DNerius Antoine and strong safety Davonte Brown vs. the Tropics. Antoine missed last weekend’s game as he was getting married in Texas. Brown was the best man in the wedding.

Johnson said defensive lineman Dylan Donahue, who played at Billings West, will miss the game with an injury and is “week to week.” Eddie Hamilton will get the start at defensive end.

Wide receiver Tyron Laughinhouse, the league’s leading receiver in yards per game at 54.3 and touchdowns at 14, will not play, which means more time for Jerron McGaw. Another Outlaw who isn’t scheduled to compete is defensive back Winston Green. Neither are injured, and Johnson said the Outlaws just want to give the two players a break.

“This is our way of stealing a bye week,” he said. “It gives them a week off to get ready for a bigger game.”

That bigger game is against Sioux City on Monday, May 30, at 5 p.m. at the Metra. It will be hard for the Outlaws not to look forward to the game against the Bandits and a chance to avenge a 57-44 loss at Sioux City in their opener on April 2.

The Bandits host Salina (4-3) this weekend. If the Bandits were to lose to the Liberty, and Billings were to beat Topeka, the Outlaws could create a tie for first-place with a victory over Sioux City. Johnson said the tie-breaker was head-to-head point differential.

However, before the Outlaws can think about the Bandits they have to take care of business in Topeka.

“Just remain focused and don’t lax and don’t take your foot off the gas,” said Johnson. “Every game we play right now is to prepare us for the playoffs.

“We need to win out to secure our position and tighten the bolts up. You don’t want to go into the playoffs trying to figure things out.”

Email Gazette Sports Editor John Letasky at john.letasky@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsJohnL

