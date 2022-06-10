Billings Outlaws not overlooking Wyoming Mustangs as playoffs come to the Sports Plex

BILLINGS — There definitely won’t be time for sleeping on Saturday.

Not when two teams have met twice previously during the regular season and not at the Billings Sports Plex in front of a most likely large and very noisy crowd in the first round of the Champions Indoor Football league playoffs.

The Billings Outlaws (7-3) will host the Wyoming Mustangs (3-7) in the first round of the CIF playoffs with kickoff at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The game will be played at the Sports Plex as the Outlaws’ normal home venue, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, is hosting concerts on Saturday and Sunday.

This isn’t the first time an Outlaws team has played a postseason contest at the Sports Plex, which is where the club practices and the team offices are.

A previous version of the Outlaws, under a different ownership group, management, and coaching staff, won the Indoor Football League championship back in 2010 after playing four playoff games at the SportsPlex because Metra was damaged by the Father’s Day Tornado just days before the playoffs were to start.

Billings interim head coach Theo Johnson was on the Outlaws coaching staff when the team won the IFL title in 2010.

Johnson said it is hard to believe another club using the Outlaws nickname finds itself competing in a playoff game at the SportsPlex, which is also where that 2010 squad practiced.

“When I started the season this is the last thing I thought would happen,” said Johnson. “If you would have told me at the beginning of the year we’d play here again I’d say you are truly out of your mind.”

Admission to the contest will be free and the game is open to the public. While the game will be the featured attraction, there will be other activities for fans to partake in. Bounce houses for children to play on will be situated outside at the Sports Plex.

There will also be food trucks and beverages available, including alcohol for those of legal age. Some of the team’s sponsors will have places where they can visit with the public and there will be live TV feeds of the game around the facility both on the inside and outside of the building.

Some seating will be available outside, but fans can also bring their own lawn chairs. The tailgate/kickoff party is set to begin at noon.

VIP admissions into the Sports Plex start at 12:30 p.m., season ticket holders will be admitted into the facility at 1 p.m. and free admission into the Sports Plex starts at 1:30 p.m. Organizers said attendance inside the facility will be capped at 1,500, but those outside can watch the game on screens showing the action via the live TV feed.

And while the Outlaws didn’t think they’d end up playing a game at their practice facility, which does feature a regulation-size field, they are definitely looking forward to the opportunity to play in the unique game.

Instead of having most of the fans sitting above the field and overlooking the action like a majority of spectators do at the Metra, many of those in attendance at the Sports Plex will be seated at field level while cheering on the team.

“It’s going to be pretty fun,” said Billings QB Jamario Benson. “The fans will be real close and right here on the field with us. It will be pretty fun.”

“It will be dope. It will be a hostile environment, and that’s what we want,” added Billings offensive lineman Anthony Jackson.

Jackson said there is no question, the Outlaws are ready to play at the Sports Plex and he believes the fans will give Billings an edge. Of the Outlaws three losses, only one was at home. Jackson said the Outlaws will bring the same intensity to the Sports Plex they always carry into games at Metra.

"I know how we'll respond," he said. "I feel like it will be a dope environment and a nice environment. We always have a good showing at home and are compressing it a little bit."

Johnson said there is a difference in the playing surfaces at Metra and at the Sports Plex. He explained that the artificial surface at the Sports Plex is more like FieldTurf, and that the Metra field is similar to AstroTurf.

"How you cut and plant is different," Johnson explained. "On carpet, you cut and plant on your toes. On that (FieldTurf), you may use your whole foot."

“We’re not coming into this game as a cakewalk,” said Jackson, who lines up at left tackle. “We are coming into it and setting the bar high.”

As a team, the Outlaws aren’t worried about facing the same squad for a third time this season.

“It’s just football. We play a team three times, and we know what they do and they know what we do,” said Benson. “We have the talent and the coaching staff to get the win.”

Benson was the starting quarterback for the first time this season last week against Wyoming. Charles McCullum had been the starting QB, but was still weighing his options due to the developments surrounding the team prior to the game vs. Wyoming.

Johnson said Benson remains the starter this week and that McCullum is out for the season due to a knee injury.

Among the allegations against the Outlaws former ownership group, Pick Six Entertainment, were missed paychecks to team personnel, including players and coaches.

Benson said the Outlaws are still focused on winning the league championship, a goal they’ve had all season.

“The attitude is to win a championship. That’s all we think about,” Benson said. “Win three more games and all this BS will be forgotten.”

Jackson agreed, saying the Outlaws players haven’t lost focus of their goals on the football field.

“Our spirits are always high,” Jackson said. “The thing we have control of is our brotherhood we have. Our bond has been constant. … Win, lose or draw, we’ll make the best out of it.”

With the playoffs having started, Johnson said CIF rosters were frozen as of June 2. With wide receiver Jerron McGaw and defensive back Winston Green opting to leave the team and the season-ending injury to McCullum, Billings only has 22 of a possible 25 players on the roster. Johnson said defensive back Davonte Brown, who missed last week with an injury, is “feeling better” and might play next week should the Outlaws win on Saturday.

“We are already thin,” said Johnson. “We only have 22 players. Our, knock on wood, goal is to be healthy and be able to come out (of Saturday) as healthy as we can, especially at the quarterback position.”

Johnson said it will be key for the Outlaws to focus on beating Wyoming on Saturday, and not get lost in the hoopla surrounding the contest.

“I am more honestly looking forward to getting through it,” Johnson said. “My biggest thing is don’t fall asleep on them. Let’s get through the game and once we get through it, we can put our focus on the next two games. Let’s not get complacent.”

