Billings Outlaws, playing in the comfy confines of the Sports Plex, advance to Champions Indoor Football semifinals

BILLINGS — It almost felt like a normal practice on Saturday for the Billings Outlaws.

Except this time when the Outlaws arrived at the Sports Plex, they weren’t there to work on their timing, or work on new plays or schemes.

On Saturday, the Outlaws (8-3) were playing a first-round Champions Indoor Football playoff game at their normal practice facility, hosting the Wyoming Mustangs.

Joshua Best put on a highlight-reel worthy show with clutch catches and plays, the defenders wearing blue and black rose to the occasion several times, and Jamario Benson had another solid game at quarterback as the Outlaws topped the Wyoming Mustangs 49-40 on Saturday.

And now, the Outlaws are on to the semifinals where they’ll play at the Salina Liberty (7-3) on June 18. The Mustangs finish the season with a record of 3-8.

This story will be updated

Email Gazette Sports Editor John Letasky at john.letasky@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsJohnL

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.