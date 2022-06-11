Billings Outlaws, playing in the comfy confines of the Sports Plex, advance to Champions Indoor Football semifinals

BILLINGS — It almost felt like a normal practice on Saturday for the Billings Outlaws.
Except this time when the Outlaws arrived at the Sports Plex, they weren’t there to work on their timing, or work on new plays or schemes.
On Saturday, the Outlaws (8-3) were playing a first-round Champions Indoor Football playoff game at their normal practice facility, hosting the Wyoming Mustangs.
Joshua Best put on a highlight-reel worthy show with clutch catches and plays, the defenders wearing blue and black rose to the occasion several times, and Jamario Benson had another solid game at quarterback as the Outlaws topped the Wyoming Mustangs 49-40 on Saturday.
And now, the Outlaws are on to the semifinals where they’ll play at the Salina Liberty (7-3) on June 18. The Mustangs finish the season with a record of 3-8.
Photos: Billings Outlaws vs. Wyoming Mustangs CIF playoffs
Billings Outlaws vs. Wyoming Mustangs
Billings Outlaws’ Garry Brown (9) looks to hold off a defender on the way to the end zone during the Billings Outlaws’ game against the Wyoming Mustangs at the Billings Sports Plex on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Outlaws vs. Wyoming Mustangs
Billings Outlaws’ D’Nerius Antoine (2) runs with the ball during the Billings Outlaws’ game against the Wyoming Mustangs at the Billings Sports Plex on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Outlaws vs. Wyoming Mustangs
Billings Outlaws’ Jamario Benson (8) scrambles out of the pocket during the Billings Outlaws’ game against the Wyoming Mustangs at the Billings Sports Plex on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Outlaws vs. Wyoming Mustangs
Billings Outlaws’ D’Nerius Antoine (2) breaks up a pass intended for Wyoming Mustangs’ William Gibbs (3) in the end zone during the Billings Outlaws’ game against the Wyoming Mustangs at the Billings Sports Plex on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Outlaws vs. Wyoming Mustangs
Billings Outlaws’ Jeff Luc (5) gets a hand on Wyoming Mustangs’ Eric Caldwell (16) but can’t bring him down during the Billings Outlaws’ game against the Wyoming Mustangs at the Billings Sports Plex on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Outlaws vs. Wyoming Mustangs
Billings Outlaws’ Troy Evans Jr. (21) runs the ball during the Billings Outlaws’ game against the Wyoming Mustangs at the Billings Sports Plex on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Outlaws vs. Wyoming Mustangs
A Billings Outlaws fan blows a horn during the Billings Outlaws’ game against the Wyoming Mustangs at the Billings Sports Plex on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Outlaws vs. Wyoming Mustangs
Billings Outlaws’ Troy Evans Jr. (21) takes a handoff from Billings Outlaws’ Jamario Benson (8) during the Billings Outlaws’ game against the Wyoming Mustangs at the Billings Sports Plex on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Outlaws vs. Wyoming Mustangs
Billings Outlaws’ Jamario Benson (8) evades a defender during the Billings Outlaws’ game against the Wyoming Mustangs at the Billings Sports Plex on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Outlaws vs. Wyoming Mustangs
Billings Outlaws’ Garry Brown (9) flexes after scoring during the Billings Outlaws’ game against the Wyoming Mustangs at the Billings Sports Plex on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Outlaws vs. Wyoming Mustangs
Wyoming Mustangs’ Eric Caldwell (16) passes during the Billings Outlaws’ game against the Wyoming Mustangs at the Billings Sports Plex on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Outlaws vs. Wyoming Mustangs
Billings Outlaws’ Joshua Best (6) tosses a ball into the stands after scoring during the Billings Outlaws’ game against the Wyoming Mustangs at the Billings Sports Plex on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Outlaws vs. Wyoming Mustangs
Billings Outlaws’ Jamario Benson (8) tries to escape a defender while running the ball during the Billings Outlaws’ game against the Wyoming Mustangs at the Billings Sports Plex on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Outlaws vs. Wyoming Mustangs
Billings Outlaws’ interim head coach Theo Johnson during the Billings Outlaws’ game against the Wyoming Mustangs at the Billings Sports Plex on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Outlaws vs. Wyoming Mustangs
Billings Outlaws’ D’Nerius Antoine (2) speaks with Billings Outlaws’ interim head coach Theo Johnson during the Billings Outlaws’ game against the Wyoming Mustangs at the Billings Sports Plex on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Outlaws vs. Wyoming Mustangs
Billings Outlaws’ Jamario Benson (8) looks to pass during the Billings Outlaws’ game against the Wyoming Mustangs at the Billings Sports Plex on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Outlaws vs. Wyoming Mustangs
Billings Outlaws’ Jamario Benson (8) passes during the Billings Outlaws’ game against the Wyoming Mustangs at the Billings Sports Plex on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Outlaws vs. Wyoming Mustangs
Billings Outlaws’ Joshua Best (6) catches a pass during the Billings Outlaws’ game against the Wyoming Mustangs at the Billings Sports Plex on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Outlaws vs. Wyoming Mustangs
Billings Outlaws’ Billy Eakins (32) intercepts a pass in the end zone with seconds left to seal the Outlaws win during the Billings Outlaws’ game against the Wyoming Mustangs at the Billings Sports Plex on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
