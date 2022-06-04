Billings Outlaws respond with a win; now await where and when they'll meet Wyoming in the playoffs

BILLINGS — New quarterback and new ownership, no problem.

In their first game with Steven Titus as owner and their first contest with Jamario Benson as the starting quarterback, the Billings Outlaws scored a much needed win conquering the Wyoming Mustangs 47-29 in front of 1,800 fans Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Saturday night was the final day of the regular season for the Champions Indoor Football League.

The Outlaws (7-3) had already clinched a playoff spot before the win and going into Saturday night’s contest it looked as if they would match up with the Mustangs (3-7) again in the first round of the CIF playoffs.

After the game, Outlaws interim head coach Theo Johnson said that Billings should host the rematch between the Outlaws and Mustangs next week, however, that is still to be determined. In fact, the date and location of the playoff game are to be announced, Johnson said.

Metra will host a Kevin Gates concert on Saturday, June 11, so it appears a weekend game at Metra is out. Johnson said a midweek game didn’t give his team enough time between games. So, possibly the Outlaws will be on the road in Gillette, Wyoming, or maybe the Outlaws will host the contest at the Billings Sports Plex — where a previous version of the Outlaws won the Indoor Football League title in 2010. Attempting to host the game at the Sports Plex could possibly be “problematic” transforming the facility in a short period of time to be able to host a playoff game, Johnson said.

“All I can do is get them ready,” Johnson stated, noting it’s a waiting game to find out where and when the Outlaws will play their playoff game.

The Outlaws players don’t care where the game is held, they just want the chance to play in the playoffs for the first step in their goal of winning the league championship.

“We’re just here to play no matter where it’s at,” said Billings defensive back Billy Eakins, who had a 20–yard interception return with 2:32 to go in the second quarter to give Billings a 31-10 lead. “Our job is to get the job done on the field and that’s what we’ll do.”

Eakin’s thoughts echoed those of most of his teammates, including Dillon’s Nate Simkins. Simkins hauled in a 24-yard rocket from Benson with 5:27 remaining in the second for a score, giving Billings a 24-10 advantage.

“Where they tell me to go,” said Simkins, who played football at Montana Western. “I don’t care either way.”

A long and testing week for the Outlaws ended with a satisfying home win in their regular-season finale. The week started with a tough 49-42 loss to first place Sioux City on Memorial Day. That setback was followed by the CIF taking over day-to-day operations of the team from Pick Six Entertainment due to poor management on Tuesday. On Thursday it was announced by the CIF that Titus was approved to be the team’s new owner.

“I’m proud of the guys for everything they’ve gone through,” said Johnson.

Eakins said the Outlaws wanted to respond with a win following the events of the past week.

“Just staying true to ourselves and doing what we can do,” he said. “We were just trying to play a full game. That’s really it.”

Billings started fast. Benson found Simkins on the first offensive play of the game for a four-yard completion and Troy Evans Jr. followed with two straight runs totaling 15 yards. Benson connected with Garry Brown for a nine-yard gain and the Outlaws were on the Mustang’s four-yard line. Benson then took the ball in for a touchdown. Jimmy Kazalski followed with the conversion and the Outlaws were up 7-0 at the 12:34 mark of the first.

Benson also had a 16-yard TD pass to Brown with 6:21 remaining to give Billings a 47-23 lead.

On Friday, Johnson said three Outlaws, including starting quarterback Charles McCullum, wide receiver Jerron McGaw, and defensive back Winston Green, wouldn’t be playing because they are still weighing their options after the developments of this past week.

Benson has been the backup QB all year, but has taken plenty of snaps in practice and also had seen some game time prior, like in a mop-up role when Billings scored a runaway victory over Rapid City last month at Metra.

“It felt good,” said Benson of getting the start and earning the victory. “It kind of felt normal. I went out and had fun and played to the best of my ability and came out with the W.”

Benson said he had the support of his teammates and coaching staff.

“It really wasn’t pressure,” he said. “I’ve been running the same plays he (McCullum) has the whole season and training camp. He taught me everything.”

Simkins said it was his first home start of the year. He gave Benson and his offensive teammates credit for the 24-yard score in the second.

“The QB put it on a tight rope and found me in the end zone,” Simkins said. “They couldn’t have drawn it up any better.”

Eakins wasn’t the only Billings defender to score a touchdown as the Outlaws defense was responsible for a pair of touchdowns.

DNerius Antoine had an interception in the end zone with 13 seconds remaining in the third quarter on a ball that was batted high in the air. Following Kazalski’s conversion kick, the Outlaws led 41-17.

Kazalski was signed by the Outlaws this week. In their loss to the Bandits the Outlaws didn’t have a kicker and were forced to attempt two-point conversions after every touchdown, going 3 for 6.

On Saturday, Kazalski shined. He was 5 for 6 on extra-points and had field goals of 23 and 40 yards.

NOTES: The Outlaws’ Dylan Donahue, who grew up in the Magic City, proposed to girlfriend Makayla Boyd after pre-game introductions and Boyd said yes. … Brian Schmidt, who started the season as the Outlaws head coach before going on a medical leave in mid-May, was at the game and helping call offensive plays for the Outlaws from the owner’s box above the field.

Outlaws 47, Mustangs 29

Wyoming;3;14;0;12;—;29

Billings;10;21;10;6;—;47

First Quarter

Billings: Jamario Benson 4 run (Jimmy Kazalski kick), 12:12

Wyoming: Erick Ruiz 20 FG, 7:48

Billings: Kazalski 23 FG, 4:20

Second Quarter

Billings: Troy Evans Jr. 1 run (Kazalski kick), 14:53

Wyoming: Eric Caldwell 11 run (Ruiz kick), 7:10

Billings: Benson 24 pass to Nate Simkins (Kazalsi kick), 5:27

Billings: Eakins 20 interception return (Kazalski kick), 2:32

Wyoming: Caldwell 4 run (Ruiz 11 kick), :06.

Third Quarter

Billings: Kazalski 40 FG, 7:37

Billings: DNerius Antoine interception in end zone (Kazalski kick), :13

Fourth Quarter

Wyoming: William Gibbs 3 run (pass failed), 10:37

Billings: Benson 16 pass to Garry Brown (kick failed), 6:21

Wyoming: Caldwell 25 pass to Lou Dorsey (pass failed), 2:08

Email Gazette Sports Editor John Letasky at john.letasky@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsJohnL

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.