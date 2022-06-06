Billings Outlaws to host first-round playoff game at the Sports Plex

BILLINGS — Get ready for a party, Billings.

The Billings Outlaws (7-3) will host their first-round Champions Indoor Football league game on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. against the Wyoming Mustangs (3-7) at the Billings Sports Plex.

Admission will be free and the game is open to the public.

In fact, it will be much more than a game, with bounce houses for the kids, food trucks, and places for the team’s sponsors to visit with the public. And, according to the team’s new owner, Steven Titus, even if fans can’t get inside the Sports Plex to see the game, there will be live TV feeds around the facility both inside and outside.

“We are real excited for it to be a community gathering where there happens to be a football game going on at the same time,” Titus told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com Monday.

The facility, which also was the place where the original Billings Outlaws won the Indoor Football League title in 2010 because the Metra was damaged by the Father’s Day tornado, was approved to host the playoff game by the CIF on Sunday Titus said.

“We’re working on finalizing sponsorships to the game to cover the cost,” Titus, introduced as Billings’ new team owner on Saturday at a press conference at the Sports Plex, said. “A lot of sponsors agree on the vision our team has for the Outlaws. We are fortunate to have them.”

Normally the first-year expansion Outlaws play their home games at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. However, Metra is hosting concerts on Saturday and Sunday and the facility isn’t available. The previous ownership group of the Outlaws, Pick Six Entertainment, hadn’t negotiated a date with the Metra in case Billings hosted a first-round playoff game.

This story will be updated.

