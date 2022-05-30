Billings Outlaws under new ownership; team falls to Sioux City in battle for first place

BILLINGS — Laronji Vason intercepted Billings Outlaws quarterback Charles McCullum two times in the final 3:06 and Sioux City wrapped up home-field advantage in the Champions Indoor Football League playoffs with a 49-42 victory Monday night over the Billings Outlaws at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

It was also learned after the game that the Billings franchise is under new ownership.

The Outlaws, a first-year expansion team in the CIF, were sold earlier this month according to Keith Russ of Pick Six Entertainment, which had owned and operated the Outlaws.

After the game concluded, Russ said the closing date for the sale was mid-May and he sold the Outlaws to Steven Titus, owner of the Wyoming Mustangs of the CIF. In March, Pick Six sold the Mustangs to Titus.

Russ said that after Monday he’d have no further involvement with the Outlaws.

“Because I want to move to Texas,” said Russ of why he was selling the Billings franchise.

On Sunday, Russ said he was still “working on” putting a CIF team in Mesquite, Texas. It was announced on the CIF website in late April that officials with Pick Six were planning to start a new team in Mesquite for the 2023 season.

Titus was at the Outlaws game vs. the Bandits Monday, but couldn’t comment on the situation.

Mike McCoy, a CIF league office representative, was also present Monday at Metra and also said he couldn’t comment on the particulars of the Billings situation.

McCoy did say “the league is taking a look at the situation (in Billings) and believes in the market, city, location and fans.”

McCoy added: “At the league office, we want to keep this venue (Metra) and location.”

An article in the Rapid City Journal on Monday said the Rapid City Marshals of the CIF, which were recently sold by Pick Six, were asked to leave their team hotel last week because of unpaid bills charged to Pick Six. The Journal reported that multiple sources had described unpaid wages and bounced checks issued by Pick Six.

Russ said that his partner in Pick Six, Tel Koan, had resigned in mid-May. According to the Journal’s story, Koan was the former operator of the Marshals franchise. Koan said in the Journal’s article that he hadn’t been involved with the Marshals the past few weeks.

“We got brought into the mix after Tel resigned,” Russ said. “We have been trying to clean up the mess ever since.”

Russ said he wasn’t abandoning bringing a hockey franchise to Billings and would go it himself and not under Pick Six. Plans have been announced for the Billings Blizzard professional hockey team to start play in October. The team has hired a general manager, Stu Bertrand of Billings, and coach, Eddie LaPera, a former Billings Bull. However, it hasn’t been announced where the team would play its home games.

Bandits rally past Outlaws

Back on the field, the Bandits (8-1) oustcored Billings 22-6 in the final frame to rally for the win. The Outlaws dropped to 6-3 with the loss.

It was Billings’ second loss to the Bandits as the Outlaws lost at Sioux City 57-44 in their season opener. If Billings would have won by 14 or more points on Monday, the Outlaws would have been in the driver’s seat for home- field advantage in the playoffs, which begin June 11.

It was also Billings’ first loss at the Metra. Billings has three losses and its second was 40-25 at Salina, Kansas, on May 7.

The Bandits' win wasn’t sealed until McCullum was intercepted with 36 seconds left as Billings had advanced to the Sioux City 18-yard line. The crowd of approximately 2,000 had been loud most of the game, but fell silent and fans started to exit after the interception.

McCullum was also intercepted with 3:06 left in a 42-42 tie game. Vason, who came up with the interception deep in Sioux City territory, returned the ball to the nine-yard line.

Quarterback Lorenzo Brown ran in a nine-yard score on the following play with 2:40 left and the extra point by Greg Conry was good, giving Sioux City a 49-42 advantage. It was the first time the Bandits had led since they were up 10-8 with 11:50 on the clock in the second quarter when running back Kamal Cass scored on a two-yard run and Conry hit the extra-point.

“That’s what you would expect with the top two clubs — a shootout, back and forth,” said Bandits coach Erv Strohbeen. “Credit to my guys for being resilient and getting the stops in the fourth to turn the tide.”

Said Strohbeen of Vason’s two critical interceptions: “They sealed the deal. We are trying to fight back and they are a touchdown ahead. We had to rely on our defense to get us the ball back and we did.”

Strohbeen said that with the win, the Bandits will have home-field advantage in the playoffs and receive a first-round bye. If the Bandits were to reach the CIF title game, they’d host.

“That is our No. 1 goal to lock up home-field advantage,” he said. “We preach it every day. It’s hard to win on the road and win a title on the road.”

Sioux City will end the regular season hosting the Rapid City Marshals on Saturday. The Outlaws will host the Wyoming Mustangs on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. in their regular-season finale.

Overall, McCullum was 19 of 30 for 194 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. McCullum also rushed for a score.

Billings didn’t attempt any conversion kicks after touchdowns and instead went for two-point conversions, and was 3 for 6. Winston Green, a defensive back for Billings, handled the kickoffs.

Garry Brown had eight receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns and Tyron Laughinhouse hauled in five receptions for 49 yards and two scores. Jerron McGaw also had a TD reception for Billings.

DNerius Antoine had seven tackles for Billings and Claude Davis added six. Billy Eakins and Dylan Donahue each had five.

“It was a good game. They’re a great team and we are a great team,” said Billings defensive lineman Jeff Luc. “They just ended on top at the end.”

Luc said the Outlaws will be ready for the Mustangs on Saturday. In fact, he said the loss could serve as motivation for Billings, which has clinched a playoff spot.

“Watch film and go from there,” he said. “We’ll go back and make adjustments and come back and play again.

“We have no time, opportunity or chance to be down. No telling, this might help us in the championship.”

