Champions Indoor Football approves group led by Steven Titus as new owners of Billings Outlaws

BILLINGS — The Champions Indoor Football league announced in a press release late Thursday afternoon that it has approved an ownership group led by Steven Titus to purchase the Billings Outlaws.

"I am excited at the opportunity to lead this historical franchise. I appreciate the support of the league and the commissioner to entrust me with the Billings Outlaws," Titus, the majority owner of the Wyoming Mustangs of the CIF, said in a text message to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com.

The Outlaws, a first-year expansion franchise in the CIF, were formerly owned by Pick Six Entertainment, but Monday was the last day for Pick Six to be in control of the Outlaws. On Tuesday, the CIF announced it was taking over the day-to-day operations of the team as allegations of missed paychecks, returned checks and unpaid bills surfaced. The league also took over the day-to-day operations of the Rapid City Marshals, who were also formerly owned by Pick Six. Many of the same allegations and accusations had arisen in Rapid City.

An article in the Rapid City Journal on Monday said the Rapid City Marshals of the CIF, which were recently sold by Pick Six, were recently asked to leave their team hotel because of unpaid bills charged to Pick Six.

The press release from the CIF on Thursday said the league "has personnel on the ground presently in Billings helping Mr. Titus sort through financials to ensure a smooth transition for his ownership of the franchise."

The press release included a statement form the CIF saying: "Steven Titus possesses all the right traits of a quality owner. Strong financial backing, a commitment to community and strong moral compass. The Board was extremely pleased to receive Mr. Titus' application and we look forward to him guiding the Billings organization for years to come."

Titus, an attorney in Gillette (Wyoming) who also operates a real estate investment company, told The Gazette in an earlier interview that he has family in Billings. He is excited to attend the Outlaws' regular-season finale Saturday at the Metra against Wyoming at 7:05 p.m.

"I cannot believe the community support that I have already received from Billings and I look forward to meeting all of our fans and partners at this Saturday’s game," Titus continued in the text message to The Gazette and 406mtsports.com.

"There is no doubt that It’s going to be a transition to clean up the dumpster fire that the prior ownership group created. It’s going to be quite a challenge but I’m looking forward to bringing in the right people, reassuring our partners and keeping our players upbeat and healthy to bring Billings another championship."

