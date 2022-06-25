Coach Heron O'Neal's Salina Liberty win CIF championship

SALINA, Kan. — Coach Heron O'Neal of Billings directed the Salina Liberty to a Champions Indoor Football league championship on Saturday night.

Quarterback Javin Kilgo and receiver Demarius Washington teamed up on two fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Liberty rallied to beat the defending champion Omaha Beef 38-34.

Salina trailed 28-13 during the second quarter and 28-16 at halftime.

The Liberty outscored the Beef 22-6 during the second half.

Salina (9-3) advanced to three consecutive title games, but this was the Liberty's first CIF championship under O'Neal.

When he was guiding the old Billings Outlaws from 2006-10, O'Neal's teams won the National Indoor Football League once and the Indoor Football League twice.

Kilgo passed for 166 yards, with Washington making six catches for 88 yards.

Teammate Triston Gould rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns.

Omaha's Andrew Jackson passed for 184 yards and three touchdowns. Norman Darden, Tyler Jones and Alexander Noble were on the receiving end of scoring tosses for the Beef (9-4).

