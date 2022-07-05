Ex-Montana QB, Rocky coach Bart Andrus and Philadelphia Stars fall in USFL title game

BILLINGS — Former Montana quarterback and Rocky Mountain College head coach Bart Andrus and his Philadelphia Stars fell short Sunday in the USFL championship game, losing 33-30 to the Birmingham Stallions at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Birmingham took a 33-23 lead with 3:03 remaining when Scoobey Wright III intercepted a pass from Stars quarterback K.J. Costello and returned it 46 yards for a touchdown. Philadelphia pulled within three points with 1:47 left when Costello found Chris Rowland with a 12-yard TD pass but got no closer.

Andrus played quarterback at UM during the 1979 and 1980 seasons. He was later the offensive coordinator at Montana State in 1991 and 1992 and was the head coach at Rocky Mountain College in 1996.

He served as quarterbacks coach of the NFL's Tennessee Titans, whom he helped reach Super Bowl XXXIV during the 1999 season.

Among other stops, Andrus also had head coaching stints with the Amsterdam Admirals of NFL Europe and the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL. He coached Amsterdam to a win in World Bowl XIII in 2005.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0