Former Montana QB, Rocky coach Bart Andrus leads Philadelphia Stars to USFL title game

BILLINGS — Former Montana quarterback and Rocky Mountain College head coach Bart Andrus and the Philadelphia Stars are headed to the championship game of the United States Football League.

Andrus coached the Stars to a 19-14 victory over the New Jersey Generals in the USFL semifinals on Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Former Northern Arizona quarterback Case Cookus threw for 133 yards and ran for an 8-yard touchdown that gave the Stars a 10-0 lead in the second quarter.

The championship game is Sunday, July 3 at 5:30 p.m. Mountain time in Canton. It will be broadcast on Fox. The Stars (6-4) will play either the New Orleans Breakers or the Birmingham Stallions.

Andrus transferred to Montana and played quarterback there during the 1979 and 1980 seasons. Among his coaching exploits, Andrus was the offensive coordinator at Montana State in 1991 and 1992 and was the head coach at Rocky Mountain College in 1996.

He was later the quarterbacks coach of the NFL's Tennessee Titans, whom he helped reach Super Bowl XXXIV during the 1999 season.

The well-traveled Andrus also had head coaching stints with the Amsterdam Admirals of NFL Europe, the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL, the Omaha Nighthawks of the United Football League, Feather River College in Quincy, California, and the TSL Generals of The Spring League.

Andrus coached Amsterdam to a win in World Bowl XIII in 2005 and was named coach of the year for NFL Europe.

