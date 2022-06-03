'I love what I do;' Billings Outlaws players, coaches fight through missed paychecks

BILLINGS — In indoor football, many players play just for the love of the game.

There were times this year where that was literally true for the Billings Outlaws of the Champions Indoor Football league.

Pick Six Entertainment, the former owner of the team until early this week when the CIF assumed operations of the Outlaws and Rapid City Marshals due to improper management, had fallen behind numerous times on player and coach salaries this season.

It’s a scenario that was described to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com earlier this week by Brian Schmidt, who was head coach of the team until going on medical leave prior to the Outlaws’ game against Rapid City May 15 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Unpaid players and coaches was confirmed on Friday during at the Outlaws practice, in interviews with players and interim head coach Theo Johnson.

On Thursday it was announced by the CIF that it had approved an ownership group led by Gillette, Wyoming, attorney Steven Titus to purchase the Outlaws. Titus is also the majority owner of the Wyoming Mustangs of the CIF.

On Friday, Johnson said he’s been told most of the players have now been paid. He did say three or four players may still be owned money. Johnson said he wasn’t paid four game checks by Pick Six.

Johnson said those on the team still owed salary by Pick Six “will be forced to take legal action against (co-owner of Pick Six) Keith Russ and Pick Six.”

Pick Six responds

Russ was reached by phone Friday by The Gazette and 406mtsports.com.

When asked about the range of allegations, from missed paychecks, returned checks, and issues with vendors and sponsors, Russ said: “We are working on getting that taken care of. Anything we owe anybody, we are taking care of it.”

Russ said he had hoped for a different outcome when he and partner Tel Koan launched the first-year, expansion Outlaws.

“I wish things would have went differently,” Russ said. “We tried to do the best we could there. Obviously, we failed on some things. We are going to try and make right anything we find we were in the wrong for.”

The reason Johnson has been able to get by financially is because of the Big Sky Sports Academy he runs and the athletic training focusing on speed and agility he offers.

“I guess because I’ve coached a whole college season for free and my passion for coaching and I love what I do,” Johnson said of why he continued on. “For the players, it’s even harder. They have come here and have families back home.”

Trouble on the rise

Outlaws standout defensive lineman Dylan Donahue, who played football at Billings West, said he first recalls pay issues arising for the team prior to the May 7 game at the Salina (Kansas) Liberty.

“Some guys are out here dying to play football and make money playing football,” Donahue said. “When they miss a check and don’t show up for practice, you don’t have a team."

When his teammates didn’t get paid, "I had to go to the owner (Russ) and say, ‘What is happening?’ I had to communicate to the players what was going on.”

Donahue said that many of the players depend on their weekly paycheck and send money back home.

“As a player you are in here for a check. That’s distracting. They have families to feed,” he said.

Claude Davis, another star defensive lineman for Billings, said it was frustrating when a paycheck would bounce.

As a team, the Outlaws helped each other get through the hard times, Davis said.

“We just stayed together as a team and eventually knew we’d get paid,” he said. “Guys were standing up as a team and it made it easier to come to practice.”

Both Donahue and Davis said that on Thursday the Outlaws began to come together with the new ownership group led by Titus.

“So far, Steve and these guys have a good plan for us,” Davis said. “Just the things they did with the team. Yesterday was the second or third time all season we got a meal catered. That was cool.”

Davis said the new ownership group met with players on Thursday and it turned out to be a positive experience.

Going into the meetings on Thursday there was the possibility the players could decide not to play their regular-season ending game against the Wyoming Mustangs on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at the Metra. Now, things look to be full-steam ahead.

“They talked to the veterans individually and the rest of the team individually,” Davis said. “And everyone showed up today.”

Davis gave credit to the new ownership group, saying, “It’s not their fault. They are trying to clean up the mess. They didn’t make it.”

Sioux City (8-1) downed the Outlaws (6-3) 49-42 Monday at Metra in a battle for first place and home field advantage in the playoffs. It was after the game that many of the current Outlaws found out the extent of problems the team was facing and that ownership of the team would change.

On Monday, the Rapid City Journal had reported problems the Marshals, who were also once owned by Pick Six, were up against, including being asked to leave the team hotel because of unpaid bills charged to Pick Six.

“The last game they came and told us, and it threw us off after the game in the locker room,” Donahue said. "I had no idea the whole game. I had an idea, but didn’t know it would be then.”

Being from Billings, Donahue is a recognizable face of the organization. Donahue said he’s also heard from sponsors of the Outlaws about their dissatisfaction with Pick Six and has had that weight to deal with.

“A lot of outside people I know, as far as vendors, had checks bounced,” he said. “Sponsors have said, I’m 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 grand into this and it’s not going well for what I have into it. Just stuff like that they were dropping the ball on.”

For the love of the game

Now, the Outlaws — who are tied with Salina and Omaha for second place in the eight-team CIF and fighting for playoff positioning — will end their regular season against the Mustangs (3-6) on Saturday at Metra.

Johnson said three Outlaws — starting quarterback Charles McCullum, wide receiver Jerron McGaw, and defensive back Winston Green — wouldn’t be playing because they are still weighing their options after the developments of this week. Defensive back Davonte Brown is injured and also won’t play.

Jamario Benson will be the Outlaws’ quarterback. Benson has been the backup QB all season.

“The last few games we’ve been preparing to give him more time if we had to get him some reps,” said Johnson. “He’ll be prepared for the situation.”

Billings also has signed a new kicker, Jimmy Kazalski. The Outlaws had signed kicker Brett Mathis prior to their game against the Topeka Tropics on May 21 after releasing former Billings Central and Montana State place kicker Luke Daly. Mathis was 6 for 6 on extra points against the winless Tropics but didn’t play the Memorial Day game vs. Sioux City.

The Outlaws were 3 for 6 on two-point conversions against the Bandits and Green handled kickoffs. According to Johnson, Mathis had a family emergency and won’t be back with the Outlaws as he’s “helping his family.”

Johnson said the Outlaws may meet the Mustangs in the first round of the playoffs, depending on how the rest of the games go this weekend.

“You don’t want to give away too much. … But at the same time we need the win for seeding. We’ll play our game,” Johnson said.

While his time as co-owner of the Outlaws will be remembered for the controversy surrounding unpaid bills and bad deals, Russ said he hopes the Billings fans remain faithful to the Outlaws and he wishes the team well as they move forward under new ownership.

“They should still support the team and the ownership and move forward,” Russ said. “It’s a great thing. You saw the crowds that were at the games. They love football. They should still support the Outlaws and don’t let things going on behind the scenes affect their judgment of whether they like the team or not.”

Outlaws players are ready to hit the field, and for a fresh start.

“I’m ready to relieve some frustration from this stuff, now that the madness is over” said Davis.

“I think we got over a hump. Yesterday (Thursday) was a big day for everybody,” Donahue said. “Everything is stable now. We have different people and more legitimate people behind us.

“We can finally, ultimately go after our ultimate goal and win the championship.”

