Montana Football Hall of Fame: From grassroots to grand event, organization honors greats

BILLINGS — Prior to its inception, the Montana Football Hall of Fame had its detractors.

Rick Halmes, the hall’s founder, chairman and member of the selection committee, heard the scoffs. But he didn’t heed the advice.

“What I was told in the beginning was, don’t do it. It’ll never work. Nobody will ever appreciate it,” Halmes said this week.

“But that wasn’t true. It’s far beyond what I ever envisioned.”

On Saturday, the Montana Football Hall of Fame will host its sixth induction ceremony and banquet at 6 p.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. Eight will be enshrined: Dane Fletcher, Blaine McElmurry and Shann Schillinger in the player category, Robert Doore, Rock Gullickson, Dane Storrusten, Marv Sunderland in the support category, and Jim Sweeney in the legend category.

From humble beginnings prior to its first induction ceremony in 2016 to today, the hall continues to honor Montanans that have dedicated themselves to the advancement of the game of football as players, coaches, administrators and supporters.

And there’s no stopping now.

“I hope it continues to grow. There are a lot of people yet to be inducted,” said Halmes, a 1967 graduate of Great Falls High and a former player for the long-since-defunct football program at Montana State Billings, then known as Eastern Montana College.

“I’m aging. I had a real bad health incident recently and I came close to not being here. So for me, the hope is that it continues after I'm gone, to continue honoring the ones that deserve it.”

This year, as in past years, the induction class is worthy of enshrinement by every measure.

Fletcher, a Bozeman native, played football for Bozeman High and at Montana State. He was an undrafted free agent of the Patriots in 2010. He played in New England for four seasons and appeared in a Super Bowl. A linebacker, Fletcher played for Tampa Bay in 2014. He appeared in 54 NFL games, starting 10.

McElmurry is a Helena native but played high school football in Troy. He went on to star as a defensive back at Montana from 1993-96, winning a national title in 1995, and played 19 NFL games over the course of three seasons.

Schillinger, of Baker, was also a standout defensive back for the Grizzlies from 2006-09. He was drafted by the Falcons in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft and played for two teams, Atlanta and Tennessee, over four years (2010-13).

Doore, born Robert Ridesatthedoor in Havre, was raised in Browning and is a member of the Blackfeet nation. He became the head of guest experiences at FedEx Field, where the Washington NFL franchise plays, which Halmes said made him among the most notable Native Americans in the NFL since Jim Thorpe.

Gullickson became the strength and conditioning coach at Montana State in 1982 and was said to be the first full-time strength coach in the history of the Big Sky Conference. He later went on to an NFL career with the Saints and Packers. He was named the NFL’s strength coach of the year in 2007 with Green Bay.

Storrusten is a 1997 graduate of Great Falls CMR. He is currently a senior creative director for the NFL, where he designs graphics and helps the league build its digital media initiatives. Storrusten won a Sports Emmy Award for his design work for the NFL’s 100-year anniversary season in 2019.

Sunderland, from Chester, served as an NFL scout for 39 years. He played football at Montana State-Northern (then Northern Montana College) and graduated in 1967. He was signed professionally by the New Orleans Saints and Calgary Stampeders but chose a teaching and coaching career before becoming a scout. He coached at Chinook, Hardin and collegiately at North Dakota State.

Sweeney was a longtime head coach at Montana State, Washington State and Fresno State, where he compiled a combined career record of 201-153-4. A member of the Montana State athletic hall of fame, Sweeney also coached special teams in the NFL with the Raiders and Cardinals. He died in 2013 at the age of 83 and will be inducted posthumously.

“This year’s class is different — way different — because we have four in the support category,” Halmes said. “But we're so fortunate to have all of these people from Montana to honor. That's the way we feel about it.

“It's not about us. Everything we do is for them, to say here, folks, in perpetuity, your kids and grandkids can look and see these Montanans and what they’ve accomplished. And their legacies won't get lost.”

The induction weekend began Friday morning with a golf outing at Pryor Creek in Huntley. A VIP reception for inductees, their families, table sponsors and advertisers was scheduled for Friday night at the Billings Hotel.

A private luncheon will take place Saturday, followed by a blazer fitting ceremony for the inductees at 3 p.m. and media interviews at 4. Doors will open for the banquet at the Billings Hotel at 5 for a public meet and greet. The banquet begins at 6.

A live auction of five footballs autographed by the inductees and footballs signed by Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts and former NFL coach Mike Holmgren will take place at 6:30.

Tickets are $100 per person and $800 for a table. To buy tickets, visit any Montana Universal Athletic store or call Janet Halmes at 406-598-3297.

Rick Halmes said the hall is expecting another big turnout — but that’s only a continuation of what has been built since the organization’s primitive beginnings.

Despite the detractors and their scoffs.

“It's been so humbling,” Halmes said. “I'm really proud of the help so many people have given to make this happen. The first two years, several of us were funding it out of our own pockets. Now it pays its way — and a little bit extra.

“But we’re not a fundraiser; we’re an honors program. And now there are a number of people saying hey, this is a good event and maybe we should hitch our wagon to it. And so I’m really proud of that.”

