'Morale and focus is better' as Billings Outlaws ready for CIF semifinals

BILLINGS — The Billings Outlaws have regrouped and are focused entering their Champions Indoor Football playoff semifinal game at Salina (Kansas) Saturday.

While their 49-40 first-round playoff victory over the Wyoming Mustangs a week ago at the Sports Plex was a little closer than they would have liked, the Outlaws now have their sights set on the Liberty — the CIF runner-up in 2021 and 2019.

“Honestly, we did a great week of preparation,” said Billings interim head coach Theo Johnson. “I wasn’t happy about how we played and carried ourselves in the Wyoming game. Coming back on that and going into this week of practice, the morale and focus is better. We got a lot of good work in. I feel a lot more confident going into this game than I did at the end of the Wyoming game.”

Kickoff for the Outlaws (8-3) at Liberty (7-3) is at 5:35 p.m. on Saturday at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

The other CIF semifinal has Omaha (Nebraska) visiting Sioux City (Iowa) at 6:05 p.m. Saturday. The Beef are 8-3 and the Bandits are 9-1.

Sioux City and Salina finished Nos. 1-2, respectively, in the regular season and received first-round playoff byes. Last year, Omaha defeated Salina 40-39 in the Champions Bowl.

The CIF championship game is set for June 25. The Outlaws could host the title game at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark if they beat Salina and Omaha tops Sioux City.

Johnson will be coaching against Heron O’Neal, who coached a previous indoor football franchise in the Magic City also nicknamed the Billings Outlaws from 2006-10. O’Neal led Billings to league titles in 2006, 2009 and 2010 and led the Outlaws to an overall 67-17 record.

Johnson has previously coached in Salina under O’Neal as defensive coordinator. Johnson played for the previous Outlaws team and also the old Billings Mavericks for approximately 1.5 years and was an assistant coach for the Outlaws under O’Neal in 2010 when Billings won the Indoor Football League title.

This is the third time the Outlaws and Liberty will have met this year.

Billings won its home opener 42-34 over the Liberty on April 10. The Liberty played that game without O’Neal and three starters, all of whom were suspended by the CIF for two league games because of a scuffle during pregame warm-ups in a contest against Omaha on March 26. Johnson was the Outlaws defensive coordinator at the time, as it was prior to him becoming interim head coach when Brian Schmidt went on a medical leave.

Johnson coached the first-year, expansion Outlaws in a 40-25 loss at Salina on May 7 that snapped a four-game winning streak for the Outlaws.

With those two games already having been played, Johnson said he isn’t too focused on coaching against O’Neal.

“Honestly, this time around, being I already dealt with it twice earlier in the year, a lot of the nostalgia stuff is removed now,” Johnson said.

Johnson did say that coaching against O’Neal will be a good test for himself.

“He is the measuring stick, especially for someone like myself,” Johnson said. “It shows me where I am, good or bad. If I fall short, it shows me how much more work I need to do to reach the level he’s accomplished.”

The Outlaws are playing shorthanded. Teams can have a 25-person roster, which includes 21 active players. The Outlaws have 20 players total on the roster. CIF rosters were frozen as of June 2. Billings has had some players leave the team due to players not being paid under the former ownership of the team. Billings is also without Charles McCullum, who was the starting quarterback up until suffering a season-ending knee injury before the season finale against Wyoming. Jamario Benson, the backup QB all season, has played well in the two victories.

“Given everything we’ve been through, they are as good as we are going to get,” said Johnson of his team’s preparedness for Salina. “This team has been through a lot emotionally. It has its different weights at different times. At this point, you run into fatigue, guys are wanting to win to have something to prove in the sense we dealt with as much as we dealt with, but at the same undertone guys are ready for this to be over.”

While some of the Outlaws players are “mentally and emotionally beat down,” Johnson said, they definitely “want to win.”

“The hard part is trying to stay to that level of motivation and focusing on winning when you are so tired and wanting to be home because of the other stuff,” Johnson said. “My guys want to play football, but are fed up with the business side of football.”

Schmidt has helped with the play calling the past two games and is on the trip to Salina serving as offensive coordinator said Johnson.

“I’m confident in the plan myself and coach Schmidt have come up with,” Johnson said.

The teams match up well, Johnson said, so execution will be key on Saturday.

“At this point it’s really going to be who executes the most down the line,” Johnson said. “We have talent, they have talent. We have a strong defense. They have a strong defense. We have a new quarterback, they have a fairly new quarterback.”

