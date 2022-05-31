White Sulphur Springs' Daisy Fisher added to Montana Classic volleyball rosters

BILLINGS — White Sulphur Springs' Daisy Fisher has been added to the West roster for the inaugural Montana Classic Volleyball match, announced the Midland Roundtable on Tuesday.

Fisher, an all-state selection in volleyball, helped guide the Hornets to a third-place finish at the Class C girls volleyball championships this past season. Fisher has signed to play volleyball at Rocky Mountain College.

The match, sponsored by Scheels in conjunction with the Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series, is set for June 18 at Lockwood High School. The match will follow a East vs. West format.

