 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

White Sulphur Springs' Daisy Fisher added to Montana Classic volleyball rosters

  • 0

BILLINGS — White Sulphur Springs' Daisy Fisher has been added to the West roster for the inaugural Montana Classic Volleyball match, announced the Midland Roundtable on Tuesday.

Fisher, an all-state selection in volleyball, helped guide the Hornets to a third-place finish at the Class C girls volleyball championships this past season. Fisher has signed to play volleyball at Rocky Mountain College.

The match, sponsored by Scheels in conjunction with the Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series, is set for June 18 at Lockwood High School. The match will follow a East vs. West format.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News