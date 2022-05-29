Former Hawks and Broncs qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

A pair of former Bozeman Hawks picked up qualfying marks to the the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Saturday where they will be joined by Christina Aragon.

Athletes with Montana ties were competing at the NCAA West Preliminary Round in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The top 12 competitors advance to the championship in Eugene June 8-11.

In the women's high jump, Montana State's Lucy Corbett and Washington State's Aislinn Overby both cleared 5 feet, 11.25 inches. By virtue of their makes and misses, Corbett finished fourth and Overby was 12th, in the final place to advance.

Stanford's Aragon (Billings Senior) placed eighth overall in the women's 1,500 by running four minutes, 19.55 seconds to secure her own return trip to Eugene.

Northern Arizona's Elise Stearns (Missoula Hellgate) was 20th in the women's 5,000 with her time of 16:31.9.

Nebraska's Ashley McElmurry (Missoula Sentinel) leapts 41-6 in the women's triple jump to finish 26th. She placed 28th previously in the week in the women's long jump.

Montana State's Alex Hellenberg was 35th in the women's triple jump at 40-10.5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0