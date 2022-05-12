Glasgow's Benji Phillips repeats as Summit League champion, Hailey Poole 9th in the SEC

BILLINGS — Benji Phillips of Glasgow repeated as champion in the men's javelin for North Dakota State on Wednesday at the Summit League championship meet in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Phillips, whose extended 2021 season lasted through the NCAA championships and U.S. Olympic Trials, was competing in his first meet of the 2022 season at the conference meet. On his third throw, he launched the javelin 63.46 meters (208 feet, 2 inches) to secure the win. His Bison teammate, Matt Kraft, placed second.

Phillips' mark must rank within the top 48 of the NCAA to continue to advance through the postseason and onto the qualifying regionals. The NCAA regionals will be held May 25-28 in Indiana and Arkansas. From there, the top 12 from each regional would advance to the NCAA outdoor track and field championships June 8-11 in Oregon.

Also competing Wednesday was Hailey Poole (Huntley Project) for the University of Alabama. She threw javelin at the SEC championship in Oxford, Mississippi, where she placed ninth overall.

Poole, who was in the second flight that ended up weather delayed, threw 48.62 meters (159 feet, 6 inches) on her second throw of the day. Auburn's Ashley Carter was the winner.

Poole previously competed for the University of Minnesota, but joined the Crimson Tide this season as a graduate transfer.

